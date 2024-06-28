Gisele Bündchen Wanted Tom Brady to “Move On” After 5th Super Bowl Win, Analyst Reveals

Tom Brady has rewritten the history books multiple times, from his 199th selection to his QB1 journey to his Super Bowl performances. While he’ll be remembered for all of them, one standout moment is his 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI. Everyone thought the game was over for the Patriots, but Brady willed the team back into contention. And as this win secured his 5th ring, it seemed as if it was time for Brady to call it a career.

Rumors were floating around the grapevine that Brady might hang up his cleats simply because there was no way he could ever top what he’d done against the Falcons. However, that isn’t what transpired. He went on to play seven more seasons, four with the Patriots and the rest in Tampa Bay.

When Florio recently discussed this on the NFL on NBC, drawing parallels between Brady and Mahomes, he highlighted Brady’s reluctance to step away from the game. While Mahomes has made it clear that he would retire if his family demanded it, Brady hasn’t quite followed the same trend.

Florio also mentioned that Brady’s now-former wife, Gisele, had also urged him to quit the sport, but he couldn’t do it. Even when he faced the embarrassment of being suspended for Deflategate, he was eager to return to the field. Florio referenced this situation and speculated about what could have been the perfect retirement scenario.

“That’s what Gisele wanted Tom Brady to do when he got to five Super Bowl wins, courtesy of the 28-3 comeback against the Falcons in the year that he was suspended four games,” Florio said. “I remember saying, ‘Hey this is the perfect opportunity to walk up to Roger Goodell and put the Lombardi trophy in his stomach.’ And you say, ‘Allah Paul crude to the warden in The Longest Yard, put this in your trophy case,’ and just walk off into the sunset. “

However, Brady’s love for the sport won him over. Instead, he dived deeper into football. Reportedly, that contributed to his divorce from Gisele. Everyone believed that his initial retirement came from strains on his marriage and he wanted to get more involved at home. However, his retirement reversal broke that perception in the public eye.

The First Retirement Announcement of Tom Brady and Its Failure

Every football fan was in disarray in 2022 when Brady announced that he’d be stepping away from football. They wanted the Brady show to continue.

Brady, however, revealed that he wanted to move forward, spend more time with his family, and move on to the next phase of his life. Yet, his retirement lasted for about 45 days. After the end of that period, Brady recommitted to his competitive spirit.

Despite the recurring reports of his return causing some conflict in his marriage, he didn’t seem to care. His divorce followed just a month after the regular season started with his return to the league.

Having stepped out of the game for the last time earlier in 2023, Brady now appears to be focusing more on his family life. Surely, in the future, he will be able to mend the relationships that may have been strained during his football career.