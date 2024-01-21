HomeSearch

Gisele Bündchen’s Twin Sister Patricia Bündchen Says the ‘Determined & Disciplined’ Supermodel Has Influenced Entire Family’s Diet

Vasudha Mudgal
|Published

Victoria’s Secret Angels: Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bundchen, left, during a press conference at the Miami Beach store, Wednesday November 10, 04, in Miami Beach. Gisele Bunchen With Victora Secrets Angels 06

Gisele Bündchen stands as a beacon of a healthy lifestyle and disciplined diet plans, inspiring not just fans but also profoundly influenced her family’s lifestyle. This perception comes from a revealing Harper’s Bazaar article, wherein Gisele’s journey from a supermodel to a wellness-focused individual unfolds.

Gisele’s ascent in the late 1990s marked a pivotal shift in the fashion scene. She brought a new energy—vibrant, robust, and natural—breaking away from the androgynous trend of the previous era. Her success story is well-known, topping Forbes’ list of highest-paid models for over a decade, even maintaining her marketability post-move to Boston, and reducing her runway appearances following her marriage to Tom Brady.

The ripple effect of Gisele’s dietary transformation is profound. Her twin sister, Patricia Bündchen, attests to this, stating, “When Gisele changed her diet, she influenced all of us.” This sentiment is echoed by Elinor Hutton, Gisele’s coauthor, who describes her as “intense and passionate,” constantly refining her lifestyle.

However, it’s Gisele’s current quest that’s most captivating. She aims to be a model in a different sense—one who shares her life’s wisdom, successes, and even vulnerabilities, guiding others towards a healthier, happier existence. This pursuit has led her to adopt a diet rich in fresh produce, grains, and selectively sourced meats, moving away from a brief vegan stint due to nutritional deficiencies.

Gisele’s approach is rooted in her childhood experiences in Brazil, from picking tangerines in her backyard to her mother’s pragmatic meal planning. She recalls how leftovers were smartly repurposed into meals throughout the week, a practice she continues. This balanced approach, mixing practicality with nutrition, is a cornerstone of her dietary philosophy.

The supermodel faced tension and panic attacks, exacerbated by an unhealthy diet, during her early modeling days. Seeking a solution, Gisele embraced a prime dietary overhaul, reducing alcohol, caffeine, sugar, and gluten. The end result was a transformational shift to a predominantly plant-based diet plan, which, coupled with a disciplined routine of meditation and workouts, helped her manage her anxiety correctly.

Gisele’s Advocacy for ‘Food Fix’

In 2020, Gisele Bündchen, a fervent advocate for healthy living, praised “Food Fix”. Dr. Mark Hyman for his insightful approach to tackling chronic diseases and environmental issues through dietary changes.

Gisele emphasized how the book suggests problems with the way we cook and eat our meals today. She additionally favored how it motivates readers to make big, wonderful modifications to their eating behavior. “Dr. Hyman’s book inspires us to set out on a path to improve our personal health and, at the same time, the health of our planet,” Gisele said.

This all-encompassing approach to health and wellness is not just a personal choice for Gisele, but a legacy she’s passing on. Her impact extends beyond the runway, touching the lives of her family and admirers alike.

