KSI Slams ‘Cringe’ Dwayne Johnson for Hyping Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Conor McGregor and Dwayne Johnson are divided when it comes to their opinion on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. While McGregor has been quite vocal in his criticism, The Rock has been more excited than ever for the milestone event.

The 51-year-old took to his Instagram account recently and put out a post voicing his excitement about the Paul vs. Tyson fight. This did not sit right with KSI, who took to the comments section and labeled the post as “cringe.”

Johnson’s Instagram post contained a snap of him with the ‘Problem Child.’ Meanwhile, the caption revealed that he met Paul during his visit to the recently concluded ‘Wrestlemania 40,’ and could not wait to see him in action against Mike Tyson.

“Good to finally meet you brother at #WrestleMania. Looking forward to your fight with the GOAT. As we briefly chatted, you wouldn’t want it any other way. Can’t wait to watch @jakepaul @miketyson”

It did not take long for KSI to take note of this post and he commented below, saying,

“God this is cringe”

This makes it evident that the British YouTuber Boxer shares McGregor’s opinion about the upcoming fight, and feels that Jake isn’t a proper opponent for Mike Tyson.

Boxing fans around the world consider Tyson to be one of the greatest to ever set foot inside the ring. However, ‘Iron Mike’ is now 57 and far past his prime. Still, a few recent training videos of ‘Kid Dynamite’ took the internet by storm, and have put Jake Paul on high alert.

Iron Mike’s training videos has Jake Paul on edge

In the build-up to the fight, Mike Tyson has been uploading his training videos to his social platforms platforms. These videos make it pretty clear that despite his age, Tyson will still be a formidable opponent, who should be feared inside the ring.

Unfortunately, such clips did not satisfy a few combat sports personas, including Chael Sonnen, and others insisted that they were old. However, a look through Iron Mike’s X account shows that he has been uoloading these videos since April 13 of this year.

With the fight being the talk of the town, the videos soon reached Jake Paul and he was surprisingly appreciative of them. In an episode of ‘BS with Jake Paul’, the 27-year-old mentioned that he’ll carry a healthy amount of “fear into the ring”, now that he has witnessed his rival’s training methods. Yet, even after Tyson’s reputation and endeavor to get back to his best, the 30-year age gap between him and Paul may prove too much to conquer.