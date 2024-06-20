“Glad We Survived Our Honeymoon”: Kelly Stafford Recalls a Scary Honeymoon Experience With Husband Matthew Stafford

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with wife Kelly Hall after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2015, Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embarked on an adventurous honeymoon journey in New Zealand, an experience that still gives Kelly chills nine years later. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of that adventure, including a moment of bungee jumping where the Rams quarterback, in proper gear, hugged Kelly and smiled for the camera.

One might be captivated by the scenic mountain view, but it’s the hundreds of feet drop that looks bone-chilling. In her Instagram post, Kelly also wrote a caption that wasn’t for the faint-hearted.

“If you’re not attempting death, you’re not really living Had a little storytime with this most recent episode,” Kelly wrote, accompanied by a ‘CoupleGoals’ hashtag.

In her Instagram story too, Kelly elaborated on the experience. “Glad we survived our honeymoon,” she wrote. Undoubtedly, while it was terrifying, it was also thrilling for the couple.

That said, what better way to start their new phase in life together than with new experiences and a rush of emotions? Married in 2015, the Staffords have since shared a life filled with adventure and joy, raising their four daughters together.

Other Activities Matthew and Kelly Enjoyed During Their Honeymoon

Kelly and Matthew Stafford’s adventurous honeymoon in 2015 in New Zealand was marked by several exciting activities. Kelly posted glimpses of their time on Instagram, showing that the couple clearly had the time of their life. They enjoyed bungee jumping, skydiving, speed boating, and sightseeing in the mountains, all against the backdrop of New Zealand’s scenic beauty.

Kelly Stafford also provided some insider views of their stay that had Matthew embracing his footballer side. Despite being on honeymoon, Matthew’s dedication to his fitness regimen didn’t budge. Kelly previously posted a video showing Matthew climbing up and down flights of stairs, surrounded by beautiful red-tinted trees and fresh scenery.

“Meanwhile in queenstown, New Zealand… My hubby is getting his workout on,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite Kelly Stafford joking that the couple survived their honeymoon, it was truly a dream trip for two adventurous lovers. Since then, the duo has moved from Detroit to Hollywood, with Matthew clinching a Super Bowl, and Kelly becoming quite the internet personality with a successful podcast.