“Go for the Record”: Eric Bieniemy Urges Saquon Barkley to Break Eric Dickerson’s Rushing Yard Milestone

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the football during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley crossed the 2,000 rushing yards for the 2024 NFL season in Week 17. He is just the ninth rusher in league history to enter the elite club. Barkley sits exactly 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson’s all-time single-season record (2,105) ahead of Philadelphia’s regular-season finale against the New York Giants. And fans and analysts alike want the star RB to go all guns blazing for it.

Advertisement

Allowing Barkley to break a league record while playing against his former franchise — a big Philly rival — is too appealing a chance for the team to pass up. However, the Eagles are locked into the NFC’s No. 2 seed regardless of what happens in Week 18.

Nobody will dispute resting Barkley for the playoffs would be the smart choice for head coach Nick Sirianni. But many, including former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, want Barkley to chase history.

“I know this has been a debate… Saquon should go for the record. Now, that’s just me being personal, obviously being a huge fan of running backs… [there’s] not too many times you get an opportunity to go in history and say that you’re the No. 1 guy,” said Bieniemy on Tuesday’s episode of The Insiders.

Bieniemy, an NFL running back from 1991 to ’99, played for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles in his career. And he’s not the only one wanting Barkley to chase the record in an otherwise meaningless game.

Skip Bayless hopes Barkley plays in Week 18

Skip Bayless has never been shy about throwing his two cents on any sports topic. He didn’t let his Dallas Cowboys’ allegiance impact on him when selecting the Eagles as his Super Bowl winner prior to the season. And, he is in Bieniemy’s club when it comes to Barkley going after Dickerson’s mark.

“In this extremely rare circumstance, I do believe it makes more sense to let Saquon try to break my friend Eric Dickerson’s record. I say take the plunge, take the risk. Ignore the criticism… it would help propel the entire team – especially the offensive line – into the postseason,” said Bayless.

Skip pointed out Dickerson toted the rock 379 times when he set the record in 1984. Through Week 17, Barkley has 345 carries. If he posted his season average of 5.8 yards yards per rush in Week 18, he’d pass Dickerson’s tally on 18 attempts. Beating the record on fewer carries would help bring legitimacy to the new total despite it coming in the 17th game. Dickerson had established his record in 1984, when the season had 16 games.

Even if Philadelphia wants Barkley to jump Dickerson, their biggest priority is capturing the Lombardi Trophy. And, jeopardizing their odds of winning the Super Bowl isn’t worth him getting that honor.

We’ll see which path Sirianni chooses to pursue later this week.