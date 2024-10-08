“Go to Your Room”: Archie Manning Rebukes Eli For Punching Cardboard Cutout of Brother Peyton

One of the most hilarious moments of sibling rivalry between NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning was on full display when the former aggressively punched the cardboard cutout of his older brother during the ManningCast last season.

As Archie Manning, their father, joined in on the family drama, Peyton turned into a tattletale, complaining about Eli to him for punching his cutout.

As he asked Archie to ground 43-year-old Eli for his antics, the patriarch fully stepped into the shoes of a father of teenage boys as he rebuked the youngest. He asked Eli to not partake in such adolescent activities and grounded him:

“Yeah, you shouldn’t do that, Eli. You need to go to your room. Go to your room right now. Terrible. You shouldn’t do that. Your mother doesn’t like that.”

Eli justified his childish behavior by revealing to his dad that Peyton was a bully growing up. According to the younger brother, the 5x MVP used to torture and make fun of him, beat him up, and give him wedgies. In a perfect drama, Archie sympathized with Eli, telling him that he never knew of his older son’s antics.

Eli then found a way to get even with Peyton as he threw him under the bus for his bad table manners.

Archie rebukes Peyton’s eating habits

During the same segment of the show, after being chastised by Archie, Eli also told on his older brother. He reminded his father of how he and their mother had taught them great table manners, then showed a clip of Peyton stuffing his face with burgers.

The former Saints quarterback called it upsetting, gave Peyton the same punishment as Eli, and jokingly told him to go to his room.

“It’s embarrassing. Peyton, you go to your room too. This is awful. I hope your mother is not watching that.”

It is these little comical moments that have made ManningCast into such a huge success. Fans love the sibling dynamic, both of them joking and making fun of each other.

Bringing in multitudes of stars and celebs from different backgrounds also helps. The fans will get to witness Eli and Peyton’s chemistry for more years to come as ESPN signed an extension with Omaha Productions for nine years until 2034.