“God Always Shows Up on Time”: Jayden Daniels Shares Empowering Post Ahead of NFC Championship Game Against the Eagles

December 1st 2024: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. CSM / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jayden Daniels’ calm demeanor has won many hearts. Another one of his admired qualities is his unwavering faith in God. He has time and time expressed this belief, and now, ahead of the big NFC title game on Sunday, the LSU alum has taken to his Instagram story to share some empowering quotes that have sculpted him into the person he is today.

Daniels kept it brief. He re-shared a post that featured a black background with quotes about God paving the way again and again.

“God made a way last time. He will do it again,” the first quote read from Daniels’ story.

The star quarterback followed that up with another image that read, “God always shows up on time.”

They were certainly powerful quotes that Daniels shared. He has credited God and his faith for keeping him strong through life. Daniels has also said that he doesn’t worry about his performance on the field and that instead, he trusts God’s plan will work it all out. He has also said he believes God has blessed him with the talent and abilities he possesses.

All in all, Daniels is very outwardly religious, and it shows. He has written about his faith in The Player’s Tribune, discussed it during his Heisman Award acceptance, and mentioned it in post-game interviews.

But it’s not just religion that Daniels isn’t afraid to show about himself. He’s also been a very humble and appreciative player every step of the way. His teammates describe him as a cool guy with a good sense of humor who’s very down to earth. And his cool demeanor and humbleness seem to turn into confidence when he’s in the highest moments of pressure.

Against Detroit, the Commanders were 3-4 on fourth down as Daniels displayed his collectedness when his team needed him the most. He also finished the game 22-31 with two TDs and zero turnovers. Pretty impressive stats for a rookie playing in just his second playoff game.

Since the win, the NFL world has been raving about Daniels. Some can’t comprehend how the Bears selected Caleb Williams over him. Others think that he could be one of the new faces of the league. He’s undoubtedly won the love of everyone over as people are gushing over his abilities. And they should be because Daniels is fun to watch.

His dynamic playmaking ability is hard to not get infatuated with. Daniels can sling a 50-yard TD pass or rip a 50-yard TD run at any moment. However, when he extends plays out of the pocket, things get fun for him. Daniels has a knack for finding the open guy when a play breaks down. It led to wide receiver Terry McLaurin registering a career-high 14 TD catches.

We’ll see if Daniels and his faith can continue their run of excellence or if they falter in the NFC Championship. Right now, some pundits believe he can lead the team to a Super Bowl. But things can change quickly. The Commanders need to be prepared to face a tough Eagles team in Philly on Sunday. They already defied the odds and took out Detroit. Can they extend their Cinderella run once more?