“God Damn”: Jason Kelce Raised Over $4 Million for 50 Charities Through His Singing Talent, and Brother Travis Is Super Proud

Sneha Singh
Published

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce (left) and Travis Kelce (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The 25th of December might be over a month away, but Jason Kelce is already back with another edition of A Philly Special Christmas. Kelce has teamed up with his former teammates, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata, to release these albums annually since 2022. They’ve even raised millions of dollars for noble causes through this venture.

On the latest episode of ‘New Heights,’ Jason gave a preview of his upcoming album with his brother, Travis Kelce, and started with a simple suggestion for his audience:

“Everyone, I would encourage you to listen to the actual recording where I sound much better because my voice is not hoarse.”

The retired Eagles star then shared his “phenomenal” experience collaborating with Philly rock band Mt. Joy and how much he appreciated the “time and energy” they put into the album. This being the third edition of his Christmas music venture, Travis asked his brother if it gets “weird” recording the album before December even rolls around.

While Jason confessed that it does feel a little strange, it’s what needs to be done to get the album ready in time. “You have to stay ahead of it,” the former Eagles center said.

Jason also emphasized his love for the holiday and how it has fueled successful charity efforts over the last two years. In fact, the past two albums have raised $4 million for 50 organizations, he added. And Travis could only exclaim, “God damn!”

“But you know me I’ve always loved Christmas. We’ve always loved Christmas. And listen, the previous two albums we’ve raised over four million dollars for 50 different charitable organizations.”

Seeing his music venture create value in society is what makes the entire process worth it for Jason. “So it makes it a lot easier to do when you know that it’s going to make a huge impact in your community,” he continued.

The Philly loyalist’s words couldn’t be any truer when it comes to creating a positive impact in society. Jason‘s first edition of the album raised $1.3 million for helping several causes around the area in 2022, while last year’s release generated a whopping $3 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Considering the spike in sales created in one year, we can expect this year’s album to break all records. Especially since his Chiefs brother is making a singing cameo for the second time!

Last year, the Kansas City TE participated in a duet with Jason for ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’. Travis has joined voices with his brother for Christmas this year once again and is a part of the song titled ‘It’s Christmas time (In Cleveland Heights)’.

The 2024 ‘A Philly Special Christmas’ album will be released next month and, considering all the talent, effort, and noble intentions that have gone behind it, Taylor Swift should expect some serious competition in the future.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

