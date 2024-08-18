“God Has Something Bigger”: Deion Sanders Encourages Robert Griffin III Following ESPN Departure

It was quite a shocker when ESPN decided to part ways with Robert Griffin III. The former NFL quarterback turned analyst made a name for himself on the network, and his sudden exit made many realize how much they would miss his entertaining and unfiltered takes. Griffin also received an outpouring of support from fellow NFL veterans, including none other than Deion Sanders.

RGIII took to social media to share his final thoughts before turning in his broadcasting hat by thanking the fans who supported his journey for the last three years.

He also remarked that the love and support have helped him grow along with his family. But to top it all, he thanked the organization for the massive opportunity, writing, “Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business.”

And Sanders‘ heart was deeply touched by the message. In response, he offered some heartfelt words of encouragement, voicing his confidence in RG3’s future. He wrote:

“We love ya and appreciate u, my brother. God has something bigger and better that understands your gifts. You gon be good man! Watch.”

While ESPN’s decision to let Griffin go was reportedly part of a broader cost-cutting effort, RG3’s journey as a broadcaster awaits brighter days. With his wide presence on social media, and some humorous takes on the sports landscapes, it’s only a matter of time before Griffin finds himself in an even more impactful role.

Fans are unhappy with ESPN’s firing of RGIII

Griffin is one of those NFL analysts who isn’t afraid to spill the truth. His storytelling has been a boon for the athletes, as he has believed in them. While his exit certainly pains many, DeAndre Hopkins took the opportunity to send heartfelt wishes his way. Commenting on RGIII’s goodbye post, Hopkins wrote:

“Blessings King!”

Similarly, ESPN’s cost-cutting measures have left fans concerned, particularly regarding Griffin’s departure from their booth. Many have openly expressed their disagreement, claiming that the network made a significant misstep, and it’s only a matter of time before RGIII is hired by a major media outlet like Fox. See for yourselves:

However, as expected, Robert isn’t choosing to be limited by it. In his heartfelt note, Griffin promised that he would continue to ‘seek and defend the truth’ and deliver the stories of athletes with the attention and detail that they deserve.