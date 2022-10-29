“Tom Brady Is No Longer The Greatest Quarterback”: NFL Analyst Ryan Clark Calls Buccaneers a ‘Terrible Team’ Led By An Underperforming QB

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at the way the Buccaneers have played this season, NFL analyst Ryan Clark opined that Tom Brady no longer deserves to be called the best currently active quarterback.

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. With more Super Bowl titles to his name than any one franchise, the man achieved what many couldn’t have even imagined.

After starting off his career in the year 2000 with the Patriots, Brady just took off and never looked back. Moreover, what really is astonishing to see is the hunger the man possesses even at 45 years.

He could have easily retired after winning 6 Super Bowl titles with the Patriots. However, in 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and guided them to a Super Bowl title win in his maiden season for the franchise.

NFL fans were ecstatic when he un-retired earlier this year to lead the Bucs once again. However, this time, it hasn’t turned out to be a good season by any stretch for the champion quarterback.

Ryan Clark Reckons Tom Brady Should No Longer Be Called The Best Quarterback In Sports

Out of 8 games played this season, Tom’s Buccaneers have lost 5. Although they got off to a good start by registering two back to back wins against the Cowboys and the Saints, things really went awry after that.

Tom’s numbers have been poor this season, to say the least. In fact, he is off to one the worst starts in his NFL career. He has lost his temper on several occasions, so much so that the league had to issue a memo stating that breaking Tabs during the game will attract penalty.

Looking at all this, NFL analyst Ryan Clark recently said something on First Take which is not going to please Brady fans. He stated that Brady left the Patriots because he wanted to be a part of a team that could help him win another Super Bowl. The Patriots weren’t fulfilling that purpose, which is why he took that call.

Clark claimed that now, even Buccaneers aren’t fulfilling that purpose. He called the Buccaneers a really poor team and also held Tom accountable for the way his side has played. Although Clark agreed that Tom is someone who can elevate a team, he asserted that the veteran QB is currently not doing that.

Clark made it absolutely clear that in his opinion, Tom is no more the best quarterback but also added that the current Bucs team isn’t the kind of unit Brady would have wanted to be a part of after un-retiring.

There is still a long to way to go for the Bucs and we can only hope that they will eventually find winning momentum.

