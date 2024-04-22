Tom Brady Reacts to Vinicius Jr.’s Goal Dedication After Real Madrid Dominates El Clasico

Birmingham City v Leeds United – Sky Bet Championship NFL, American Football Herren, USA legend Tom Brady (L) in the stand before the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrews, Birmingham on Saturday 12th August 2023.

Last night saw soccer’s biggest and fiercest fixture, the el-classico between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona being graced by Tom Brady. The GOAT chose the right game to watch as the game was an absolute banger with the Los Blancos clinching the tie in the dying moments of the game. Real Madrid won the match 3-2 coming back two times from Barca’s leads thanks to goals from Vinicius Jr., Lucas Vazquez, and the inevitable Jude Bellingham.

Madrid’s first goal of the night was extra special. Not only was it the first goal for the home team but it also had a celebration by the Brazilian which paid homage to Beady in the stands. After scoring the penalty, the Madrid winger did a celebration where he is replicating the iconic Brady throw pose. TB12 was clearly flattered by Vini’s celebration and took to Instagram later in the day to react.

He called the celebration his favorite, although he admitted to being biased. “My favorite goal celebration ever but I’m biased,” posted Brady on Instagram stories. Tom also appreciated Jude Bellingham on his story for scoring yet another last-minute winner for Real Madrid. This win takes Los Blanco 11 points clear of Barcelona and they now stand first in La Liga. Brady also celebrated with Madrid’s locker room after the game.

While Brady’s night was made special thanks to Vini and Real Madrid’s almost title-clinching win, TB12 had an interesting first half too.

Tom Brady Spotted Roaming Madrid on Electric Scooter

Before enjoying the biggest game in world soccer, Tom Brady was seen sightseeing the streets of Madrid as per his Instagram. The GOAT first posted the photograph of the iconic Puerta del Sol from Alcalá Street even though he goofily tagged the area as Santiago Bernabeu on his Instagram story. He then stood outside the Real Madrid stadium and showed his fans a glimpse of the Bernabeu with a Spanish flag emoji as the caption.

The GOAT then posted a reel on Instagram where he was casually traversing the streets of Madrid with an electric scooter. Brady in the video seemed to have a blast while riding the streets of the Spanish capital city. He explained his risky choice of transport in his caption – “Couldn’t find a car in Madrid,” wrote Tom Brady.

It’s heartening to see the GOAT enjoy the off-season before his commitment with FOX as a color commentator kicks in a few months.