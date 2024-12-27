“Good For Them”: Colorado OC Raves About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Playing for the Same NFL Team

We won’t see Colorado Buffaloes superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in this year’s College Football Playoff, but they will be moving on to bigger and better things soon. They are both likely to be top five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft this coming April. Their offensive coordinator in Boulder, Pat Shurmur, warned teams to fasten their seatbelts if the pair somehow finds their way to the same NFL destination.

Advertisement

Shurmur, who spent 23 years as a coach in the NFL, including a stint as the New York Giants’ head coach in 2018-2019, praised both his starting QB and his top WR while speaking to the media at the Valero Alamo Bowl. When asked about the possibility of a team pulling off a heist and nabbing both Sanders and Hunter, all Shurmur could do was laugh.

“If they can pull that off, good for them. I’ve told all the pro scouts, if you need a quarterback, take Shedeur, and if you don’t take him you’re taking the 2nd-best guy, in my opinion. And if you don’t need a quarterback… you should take Travis.”

The reporter who asked the question acknowledged that this was a little bit of “fantasy football”. However, it’s still worth considering if there is any chance. Of the bottom seven teams in the NFL right now, four could conceivably take a QB. Of those four, the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders also have a need at WR and CB.

It would likely cost them an arm and a leg (meaning multiple first-round picks) to move back into the top five. But it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility. More than likely, however, Sanders and Hunter will both be selected in the top five—by different teams. Down the road, who knows; but they’ll be plying their trade in different cities as rookies.

Shurmur also spoke about the unique chemistry that Hunter and Sanders have shown. On top of that, he credited them for their part in turning around the Colorado Buffaloes program at Boulder, which was a 1-win squad just a few years ago.

“These are guys that have helped change the course of history for Colorado Buffalo football, along with Coach Prime. I just have a huge respect for them, and I think they’re gonna just absolutely dominate at the next level.”

The experienced coach also gave Sanders his due credit, highlighting the quarterback’s remarkable talent and consistent performance.

“Most players that make it in the NFL obviously have great skill and ability, which Shedeur has, have performed at a high level, which he does. Has a true love for the game, which he has. I don’t think we realize, how good Shedeur is. And we won’t until he’s gone. “

Shedeur Sanders currently retains the shortest odds (-200) to be drafted No. 1 overall. However, Miami’s Cam Ward (+170) has closed the gap significantly in recent days. Hunter sits 3rd with +950 odds, though he is pretty much guaranteed to be the first non-QB off the board.

Sanders, Hunter, and their Buffaloes teammates will likely take the field together one last time on Saturday in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 17 BYU.