“Good to see another defense carry Tom Brady to a Super Bowl”: $10 million head coach got back at Bucs QB for calling him an ‘out of shape a**hole’

Mike Vrabel claimed that he is actually Tom Brady’s son’s favorite former Patriot. In reply, Tom Brady absolutely destroyed his former teammate.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step on the football field. The man has got stats that are just too good to believe. Although there are many QBs who take home more than what Brady does for a season, his other ventures ensure that the Tampa Bay star’s net worth stays in competition with other greats.

When someone has had as prolonged a career as Brady’s, he is bound to get involved in a few banters. While talking about former Patriots teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (who has a $10 million net worth), Brady didn’t shy away from even using a few expletives.

Last year, Vrabel posted a picture that contained Tom and his son Jack. Mike referred to himself as Brady’s son’s favorite former Patriot through that photo.

Jack Brady talking with his favorite former Patriot. Also pictured, Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/ndJSht1xE0 — Mike Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) August 18, 2021

When Tom Brady called Mike Vrable a diva receiver

“I know you guys are moving forward, but it’s good to see another defense carry Brady to another Super Bowl,” Vrabel had jokingly claimed last year during joint practice. In response, Brady took a shot at Vrabel’s physique and even called him an ass**le.

“Mike’s kind of an a**hole if you get to know him. He went to Ohio State. Obviously I don’t like him,” Tom said in the webisode of “In the Current.” He then claimed that there is a healthy a competition between him and Vrabel. However, added that Vrabel is physically in a sorry state.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

“There’s a healthy competition between us even though he’s fat and out of shape now. Physically, he’s declined to a really sad state,” he stated.

“I think he’s toned down a little bit in his old age. He’s not as rambunctious as he used to be. He was much more chattery as a player. He complained a lot when I didn’t throw him the ball, like a typical diva receiver,” Tom had claimed during joint practice.

Tom retired and then un-retired in a matter of weeks this year. Thankfully, we’ll get to see more of the Brady-Vrabel altercations this year when the Bucs will take on Vrabel’s Titans during the season.

