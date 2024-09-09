“Got a Family to Feed”: Tyreek Hill on What Kept His Mind Away from the Traffic Violation Arrest During Season Opener

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill faced a tough situation before the crucial game against the Jaguars on Sunday. Police handcuffed him and placed him face down on a street outside the Dolphins stadium after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving. The shocking incident left Hill baffled, and a video of the handcuffing went viral on social media.

Despite the ordeal, Cheetah regained his composure and excelled in the field. He caught seven passes for 130 yards, helping the Dolphins secure an impressive 20-17 win.

A humble Hill credited his support system at home for his quick mental recovery during the post-game press conference:

“You know what, the thing about me man, I have a great support system at home…So I was able to pray with my family, able to talk to my wife, calm down a little bit and I was straight man.”

Talking further, Hill admitted he didn’t want to dwell on the detention incident. Interestingly, this focused mindset helped him stay clear-headed.

Hill emphasized his point by admitting he didn’t want to finish the game with three dropped passes since he was mentally distracted:

“Nobody is thinking about that man, I still got a job to do. Got a family to feed. I got to be a leader of this team, you know I got to find ways to bounce through adversity, no matter or whenever it hits.”

During the Dolphins-Jaguars game, Hill proved his resolve with an 80-yard touchdown. However, in an honest admission, the #10 Wide Receiver also explained he was caught “off guard” by the police detention due to the quick sequence of events.

Hill recalls initial thoughts after police detention

The WR admitted the sudden incident left him with little time to process it. At this critical point, he even wondered why the police were really doing this just hours before his week 1 NFL game.

He also shared his exact thoughts while driving his way to the Sunday game:

“I don’t know I was thinking about something else…I was thinking about going for like 150 today for real. I was on the way I was like, ‘man I’m going to go crazy today’…Then all that happened and I’m like, hold on, is this happening? It happened so fast that it caught me off guard.”

Despite the incident, Hill’s performance didn’t falter on the field. In fact, he registered an MVP-worthy performance to prove his value. Thanks to his family and teammates, the WR could move on quickly.

Hill’s strong character is a big boost for the Dolphins as they aim to shed their playoff team tag and win a Super Bowl trophy.