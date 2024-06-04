“Greatest O-Lineman”: Ex-Cowboy Marcus Spears Explains Why He Will Deeply Miss Larry Allen

Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen, a dominant force on the offensive line, tragically passed away on Sunday. He will forever be remembered as a multi-talented phenom. Allen played in every offensive lineman position except center. Seeing a player donning such diverse roles was a rare sight, making his achievements even more special. As a result, many Cowboys stars have come forward with their stories involving the late payer, including ex-DE Marcus Spears.

During his recent appearance on NFL Live, Marcus Spears wholeheartedly paid tribute to Allen, with whom he shared a year in the locker room. He labeled the former Cowboys giant ‘the greatest lineman in the NFL’ and remembered him as a ‘great dude’.

A humble teammate, Allen earned respect and admiration from his teammates in no time, especially the aspiring athletes who got to share the locker room with him. Remembering his Cowboys idol’s contributions, a vocal Spears added,

“I think he is the greatest offensive lineman to ever play in the NFL, in which he played offensive tackle and offensive guard. And was able to plug in and play him on either side of the offensive line…And you didn’t have to worry about that position. When I heard the news today, all I could think about was my rookie year, walking in the locker room.”

Elaborating further, Marcus Spears added the following words, which highlighted Larry Allen’s impact: “If I could have half of his career, I could have a successful time while I am in the NFL.”

Allen played 12 of his 14 seasons with the Cowboys. One of the strongest in the NFL, Allen once bench-pressed 405 pounds five times during a training session when he was just 17 years old.

Besides his power game, the Sonoma State alum earned 11 Pro Bowl selections in his 14-year-long career. Additionally, he is a member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team and was featured on the NFL’s All-Decade Teams of the 1990s and 2000s.

But beyond the greatness on the gridiron, how did this Cowboys star earn the respect and love of his teammates? One of Allen’s former teammates, Emmitt Smith, revealed it with these touching words.

Emmitt Smith Emotionally Remembers Larry Allen as a Friend

Emmit Smith, who played 13 seasons with the Cowboys, was one of Allen’s beloved teammates. In an emotional video, the 55-year-old Smith expressed shock at the loss of Larry Allen as he tearfully recalled, “Such a good dude. Great player. Super person … It just breaks my heart.”

Smith also reflected on life, urging fans not to take life for granted. Smith emphasized the importance of embracing the people around us so that the brief time we have on this planet doesn’t go to waste.

At 52, Allen’s departure was indeed anti-climatic. Moreover, Deion Sanders, Dak Prescott, and several others shared their heartfelt thoughts for the late player on social media. His 14-year legacy will forever be remembered as a legendary one — especially the Cowboys’ latest Super Bowl win in 1995, which positioned him as one of the greatest emerging offensive linemen of his era.