A Few Green Bay Packers Fans Seen Cheering Out Loud as Aaron Rodgers Goes Down With Horrifying Injury

It was a nightmarish start to the season for Aaron Rodgers who had built an entire offense around him with hopes of taking New York fans to the promised land. Those dreams are now left hanging as Aaron might be out for the entirety of the season. However, many Green Bay Packers fans were seen cheering and clapping when Rodgers sustained a horrifying injury.

In a viral video from the American Pub in Milwaukee, Packers fans had gathered to cheer against their former QB1 Aaron Rodgers. In fact, a video surfaced that showed the same people celebrating when Rodgers went down after badly hurting his Achilles.

Green Bay Fans Cheer on After Aaron Rodgers Sustains Horrific Injury

Just before the NFL 2023 season was to go underway, Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee ran a promotion. The pub made a bold offer to pay the drink tabs of its customers every time the New York Jets lost the game, provided that Aaron Rodgers plays as starting QB. The offer was well received by fans around the area. Not a single seat was empty at Jack’s American pub on New York Jets’ matchday against the Buffalo Bills.

A viral video that has been making the rounds on the internet shows Green Bay Packers fans cheering on the moment when Aaron Rodgers went out due to injury. The video has garnered both positive and negative reactions. The Packers faithful were surely heartbroken when Rodgers left them in the offseason after playing nearly two decades for them. Hence, they liked seeing Aaron go down.

There’s some confusion on what exactly the fans at the pub were cheering for, but the major consensus is that they were celebrating when Aaron went down. One fan tweeted, “classless” on the video. Another said, “Disgusting for sure. And I’m a Packers shareholder. I would love to see him have a great season and wish him a healthy recovery and career as a Jet.” One other X user tweeted, “These are NOT Packers fans. These are random alcoholics who showed up because they wanted free beer.”

To be fair, there’s still confusion about what exactly was the reason for all the cheering. However, even the notion of Aaron Rodgers’ misery being cheered upon is enough for the true football fans to come out and defend the NFL legend.

HC Saleh Gives an Update of Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

The latest update on the injury of Aaron Rodgers is far from promising. Head coach Robert Saleh in his interview with CBS Sports didn’t sound very positive. He was concerned about the QB’s condition after he was injured just four plays into the Jets’ opening game. According to Saleh, there is a preliminary worry that Rodgers may have torn his Achilles. This might prove to be a devastating blow for the New York Jets.

Talking about the injury, Saleh said, “Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably gonna confirm what we think is already going to happen. So prayers tonight, but It’s not good.” A closer look revealed that there was a pop at the back of the QB’s calf when Aaron Rodgers was hit. If Aaron is ruled out of the season after a solitary game, Jets’ dreams of winning a Super Bowl this season will take the biggest hit possible.