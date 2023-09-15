“That Looks Like Poop”: Rob Gronkowski Has a Disgusting Reaction to Tom Brady’s Return Rumors With the Jets

Tom Brady to the New York Jets rumors have started intriguing football fans after Aaron Rodgers’ unfortunate injury. But it didn’t seem to captivate Rob Gronkowski. The former TE isn’t buying into these fantastical rumors that have been swirling around the NFL.

In his latest appearance at the ‘Up & Adams’ show, the former Patriots TE had a nasty take on the viral Tom Brady graphic in a New York Jets jersey. Gronk compared the fabricated image to human defecation in a hilarious way and also deemed it impossible for Brady to return for the Jets.

Idea of Tom Brady Replacing Aaron Rodgers at the Jets Didn’t Go Down Well With Big Gronk

Aaron Rodgers was on a similar path that was followed by Brady when he left the Patriots. Just like the NFL GOAT, Rodgers also switched to a different team after playing for the Green Bay Packers for nearly two decades. Now, given Aaron’s injury, Gronkowski could see the irony of the rumors suggesting Brady replace Rodgers at the Jets. He said,

“Yucky. Poop green. That looks like poop right there. I don’t think I could talk to Tom Brady anymore if he goes to the Jets. No no no no. Kay, that’s not happening, that’s not happening.”

Gronk just couldn’t digest the rumors. He further added, “No, just not the Jets. Not the Jets. I mean, I played for the Patriots for nine years. We dislike the Jets. That’s gonna be engraved in me for life. I don’t hate the Jets, we just don’t like them, all right? We just don’t like them.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1701980078924521501?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The idea of Brady coming out of retirement and playing at the Big Apple was just horrifying for Rob. As things stand right now, New York Jets’ massive investment in Aaron Rodgers didn’t pay off as the veteran QB tore his Achilles in his 75-second debut for the Jets.

Rob Gronkowski Challenges Tom Brady to a Basketball Game

Gronkowski recently roasted his former teammate Tom Brady over his basketball skills. During an interview with Kay Adams on ‘Up & Adams‘, Gronk couldn’t resist taunting the football legend. He was talking about a viral video of Brady playing hoops with his son Jack.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1701592209802633227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taking a dig at Brady, Gronkowski confidently said that he could defeat Brady in a one-on-one basketball game. However, Gronk didn’t stop there. He pointed out, “I can tell you this, he took 100 takes to get that many in a row. I’ve played with Tom before, he can not shoot that well. Maybe he’s been practicing since he retired.”

Lately, Gronkowski has been enjoying his retirement and has found himself indulging in Basketball. He even challenged Brady to a three-point competition. He declared to Adams, “I’ll play a game of HORSE anytime. Let’s go, brother.” Needless to say, Gronk’s playful challenges and strong opinions regarding Tom Brady and his NFL comeback suggest that the two stars are still very close to one another.