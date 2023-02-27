Simone Biles Bachelorette: $6 Million Worth Olympic Gymnast is Partying Hard With Friends in Exotic & Expensive Belize Ahead of Tying the Knot With NFL Star Jonathan Owens

Olympic gymnast and the NFL community’s newest sweetheart, Simone Biles, is having the best time of her life. The 25-year-old recently ticked off another important event in her journey to a red-letter day. Biles and a group of friends traveled to Belize for Biles’ bachelorette party, one that included a lot of booze and beautiful water.

Biles is currently engaged to Houston Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens. The 27-year-old defensive player popped the question back in February last year. Biles shared the moment with her followers on Instagram, with the cations reading, “The Easiest Yes”. Though their wedding date is not final yet, they are expected to tie the know before this year ends.

Simone Biles sets off on a fun bachelorette party in her second home

Simone Biles, though primarily a US citizen, calls Belize her “second home”, owing to her dual citizenship through her adopted mother. Which is probably why she wanted to spend the second most important day of her unmarried life there. She and a group of her friends spent the week enjoying the fine weather, indulging in a boat cruise, and of course, a ton of alcohol. Natural for someone worth over $6 million.

Biles posted stories on her Instagram, showing off the party to her followers. This includes a reel featuring a viral ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ trend, with her friends featuring matching “Bach and Boujee Bachelorette Party” T-shirts. Biles herself sported a “Bride and Boujee” t-shirt with another close friend.

The weekend was almost perfect for Biles. Almost. Mainly due to a small accident during one of her golf cart rides. Apparently. she slipped her foot while trying to press the brake pedal, which resulted in her getting a minor cut on her foot. It was nothing to worry about, evidently, since it clearly did not stop the dominant gymnast from enjoying the weekend.

Biles dominated in gymnastic events even with controversial scoring by judges

Simone Biles has not lost a major competition since her senior-level debut in 2013. She has 4-Olympic gold medals and has won 19 world championships. She is pretty much the Michael Phelps of gymnastics, and she might get as many Olympic golds as he has too! Though, her dominance in the sport is not reflected in her scores very well. Not because of her performance, but rather due to an odd scoring pattern.

The problem is simple: Simone Biles does a lot of maneuvers that most other gymnasts cannot do. What’s more, she executes them to perfection. However, she almost always does not get scores that match both the difficulty level of her moves, and the execution. While there are many who claim it is to prevent gymnasts from taking risks (which sounds absurd), Biles claims it is to mitigate her dominance itself.

The world taking note of this issue with Biles’ scoring. This means the IGF will have to scramble and figure out a solution for this before things get worse. However, even if the IGF fails to make amends, Biles will not be expected to back out of gymnastics altogether. She is still the favorite to win in every event she participates in. It will take a long time for someone else to come along and dethrone her.

