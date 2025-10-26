Greg Olsen Reasons Why Teams Will Start to Abandon Field Goals as Part of Their Strategy

Nov 19, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Panther and now announcer Greg Olsen during pregame warm ups between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Field goals have long been football’s safety net, thanks to their reliability in securing points when a drive stalls short of the end zone. Naturally, for decades, coaches have leaned on their kickers to at least salvage three points rather than walk away empty-handed. After all, in a game where touchdowns are hard to come by and every point can swing momentum, a well-timed field goal often feels like a win.

But according to Greg Olsen, that logic may no longer hold up.

Speaking on the SI Media Podcast, the former Bears tight end explained that while three points may look good on the scoreboard, they might not be worth the trade-off under today’s rules. “As an offensive coordinator, I’m saying, sure, I got three points, but I don’t wanna kick off. The kicking off stinks unless you score a touchdown,” Olsen said.

The reasoning behind the FOX analyst’s bold argument? Field position.

Olsen broke it down in simple words: when you kick a field goal, you hand the ball back to your opponent at the 35-yard line because of the new touchback rule.

“My three points is not worth giving you the ball at the 35-yard line,” he said. “That’s 30 yards of field position, and all I got was three points out of it. I’d rather you have the ball at the minus five and I don’t get any points than give you the ball at the 35, and you’re a first down and a half away from getting your three points right back.”

In other words, a successful field goal may still be a strategic loss. Giving the opponent a short field could quickly neutralize the three points you just earned, especially in an era where offenses can move 30 yards in a heartbeat.

This is why Greg Olsen believes punting could become a smarter alternative in certain scenarios. By pinning the opposition deep, offenses can at least shift momentum and preserve field position rather than hand over a prime starting spot.

“That’s where we’re gonna see teams now start learning this. We’re gonna see teams now saying, you know what? I’m not kicking 30-yard field goals anymore. Those days are over because I don’t wanna kick off,” Olsen predicted.

Interestingly, Greg Olsen’s comments arrive in a season where kickers are redefining their limits. Thanks to a 2025 rule change involving K-Balls — which allows teams to break in their footballs before games — the league has already seen 35 field goals of 55+ yards and six of 60+ through just seven weeks, both NFL records.

So while long-range kickers like Brandon Aubrey and Chase McLaughlin are booming 60-yarders with ease, Greg Olsen’s perspective highlights the other side of the coin — that for many teams, field goals might soon be less about what you make and more about what you give up.