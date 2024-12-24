Shannon Sharpe Calls Aaron Rodgers “An Influence in the Locker Room,” Strips Him of His Leader Status

There is plenty of blame to go around for the New York Jets’ dismal 4-11 record this season. The owner, Woody Johnson, definitely deserves the lion’s share of it, considering the insane-adjacent reports that have emerged about how he’s running the show there. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers certainly deserves some as well, but not for the reasons you’d expect, according to Shannon Sharpe.

Speaking on his nightly YouTube news show, Nightcap, with his co-host, fellow former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Sharpe spoke not about Rodgers’ shortcomings on the field, but in the locker room. He acknowledged that Rodgers could “influence” his teammates, but argued that he lacked that actual leadership gene needed to guide a group of football players to success in the NFL.

“Me from a distance, basing it on my experience, I look at Aaron Rodgers as an influence in the locker room, not a leader in the locker room. They’re two different things.”

Ochocinco then asked Sharpe whether he thought Rodgers’ influence on the Jets has been good or bad, to which both men tacitly agreed that, it has generally been bad. How can it be anything else when they’re sitting there at 4-11 with two games to go?

Sharpe was critical of Rodgers’ actions early on in the offseason. He specifically referenced when he took “scheduled” time off for a trip to Egypt during mandatory minicamps. While the organization stated at the time there was no issue, if things like that continued to happen, it could have piled up on him.

The Hall of Fame tight end then went on to explain the difference between an uber-talented influence in the locker room like Rodgers, and an actual leader of men, such as Tom Brady or Peyton Manning.

“Look at the teams that win, and look at the leaders in the locker room. Look at [Tom] Brady, look at [Peyton] Manning, look at a [Ray] Lewis. Look at those guys. They win consistently. They win because they do things and when they ask someone else to do it, it’s not a problem because that guy knows, this is exactly what [they’re] doing [as well].”

When a leader is barking out orders that they don’t even follow themselves, it can create a disconnect and resentment. Players simply want “football to be the most important thing” to their teammates and leaders. That makes it much easier for them to then buy in, Shannon further added.

“And all I wanted from my leader, is I wanted football to be the most important thing. Because you’re telling me you want it to be the most important thing to me. You say Shannon I want you to study, Shannon I want you to be in the best possible physical condition you possibly can be, I want you to give it your all… But that’s not what you’re doing. How can you ask a man to do something that you’re not willing to do.”

There’s no doubt A-Rod’s so-called leadership style is a pretty unique, nonchalant, aloof approach. While that may work for some, it won’t work for others.

Despite the outward support for the quarterback from his teammates, it seems clear based on this season’s results that the Jets organization has more in the latter group than the former. If that is indeed the case, the parting of ways now on the cards would be for the best.