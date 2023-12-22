Grief Stricken Terrell Owens Asks for Support for His Cousin’s Kids After Tragically Losing Him in a Crash

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens looks on during the first half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NFL legend Terrell Owens recently lost his cousin in a car accident. The heartbreaking news comes as Owens, known for an illustrious career that spanned 15 years in the NFL, was planning to celebrate a milestone birthday but instead had to grapple with the harsh realities of life and loss.

Recently, Terrell Owens was a guest on Jason Lee’s show, where he spoke candidly about his significant loss and his intentions to support his cousin’s family. In a heartfelt and emotional discussion, Owens shared how this tragic event had cast a shadow over his plans for celebrating his 50th birthday. He said, “Yeah, bro, I mean, I’ve even had people tell me to reschedule it, and it’s not the same; it won’t be the same, like, literally, like, say we talked about it and I was envisioning my 50th like how I wanted it to be lights and camera action like it’s not the same.”

Instead of a grand celebration, he seems to reflect on the fragility of life and the importance of family in these difficult times. Sympathetic to Owens, Jason Lee shared his experience of loss that paralleled Owens’ current state of mind.

Owens responded, revealing the emotional roller coaster he’s been on since the accident. He further mentioned his family: “Yeah, he has a 16 to 10 and a 3, and man, I just been wrestling, you know, trying to figure out what kind of way I can honor him, like what I can do for the kids at least in the short term.” This includes plans to set up a trust fund for the children, using proceeds from his fashion line Prototype81 and other assets.

He emphasized the fact that support from fans and followers would be highly appreciated in case he was able to set up the trust fund for the kids. He mentioned, “I want to do something where I can at least start a trust fund for those kids because they deserve it and easily a year old could have been in that car,” his plans for helping and supporting the children and their mom.

Terrell Owens Grappling With Loss of Two Loved Ones

In a somber update on his Instagram in November, Owens revealed the loss of two individuals dear to him, Tony and Nita, in just 48 hours. The emotional Instagram post featured two poignant photos. The first captured a touching “Rest in Peace” message, flanked by the serene imagery of doves, an emblem of peace and hope.

It served as a moving homage to Tony and Nita. Accompanying this, Owens shared images of himself with the departed—in one, he stood alongside Tony, and in another, with Nita. The caption bore his raw emotions: “Devastated. No words, just tears. 2 family deaths in 48 hours.”

Terrell Owens’ story is not just a narrative of personal grief but a powerful message about the importance of family, the impact of our choices, and the strength found in unity during difficult times.