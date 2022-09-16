“Guy like Justin Herbert comes once in 15 years”: Shawn Merriman expects Herbert to replicate 2006-like Chargers season

Former Chargers linebacker Shawn Merriman has high hopes from Justin Herbert this season. He recently claimed that a QB like Herbert comes across once in 10-15 years.

Justin Herbert is a supremely talented young quarterback who is rated very highly by top experts. Roped into the side by the by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, Herbert was able to grab a lot of eyeballs in his first season.

As a result, he was named the offensive rookie of the year. Herbert showed that he wasn’t a one-season-wonder and recorded excellent numbers in his second season as well.

He led the Chargers to a 9-8 record and was eventually named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. Recently, former NFL linebacker Shawn Merriman, who spent a considerable amount of time with the Chargers, had his say on what can be expected from Herbert ‘The QB’ in the 2022 season.

Shawn Merriman thinks Justin Herbert’s unit is very similar to the 2006 Chargers squad

During an appearance on ‘Up & Adams,’ Shawn was asked if the current Chargers squad is somewhat similar to the 2006 squad that had an astoundingly successful season. To this, he replied by saying that although now we are in a completely different era, the current squad is actually very close to what the franchise had in 2006.

“Across the board, these guys look very similar. I know the game has changed but let me tell you, a guy like Justin Herbert only comes around once in 10-15 years,” Shawn said.

“A guy like Justin Herbert only comes around every 10 to 15 years.”⁰⁰@shawnemerriman says former @Chargers players and fans are confident in this team because of Justin’s skillset. ⁰⁰@heykayadams | @FanDuelTV pic.twitter.com/O56uVJHDFj — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 15, 2022

“Not only us, the former Chargers, but Chargers fans are feeling confident because of Justin Herbert and what he brings to the table,” he continued.

Without a doubt, Justin is a special talent, which is why the Chargers are so confident about their chances of at least making the playoffs this time.

However, they haven’t really got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Although the Chargers did well in the first three quarters of their season opener against the Chiefs, they weren’t able to hold their nerve in the final quarter which allowed Mahomes & Co. to eventually emerge victoriously by 27-24.

Herbert scored 3 TDs and looked super impressive, but his team needs to learn how to finish games well. Otherwise, top sides like the Chiefs will make them pay.

