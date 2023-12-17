“Had a F*cked Up Haircut”: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gets Reminiscent After His Old Miami Hurricane Game Day Illustrated Surfaces on the Internet

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock speaks to the crowd before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

It is known that before becoming an iconic wrestler and actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was a star football player in his college days. He played as a defensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes. Almost three decades later, the Rock reminisced about those days after his old game day illustrated photo surfaced on the internet.

A social media user named Chris Norris recently posted a collection of photographs of the 1992 Miami Hurricanes team members on X (formerly Twitter). In these four photos, there was an autographed picture of former defensive tackle Dwayne Johnson, a cover of the Oct. 1992 edition of the Hurricane Football Game Day Illustrated, and photos of other team members. He wrote in the caption,

“The Rock, It was a great honor to meet you before you even became a superstar in the wrestling and entertainment business. Found this today going through some of my old Miami hurricane game day illustrared. From October 3rd 1992 when you played FSU. Happy holidays

@CanesFootbal“

In the caption, Chris Norris expressed his honor upon meeting Dwayne Johnson, much before his rise to fame in wrestling and entertainment. He mentioned finding the nostalgic collection while going through his old Miami Hurricanes game day illustrated items. Additionally, he concluded the tweet by extending holiday wishes to all the members of the Miami Hurricanes team.

When the old photos of the 1992 Miami Hurricanes team went viral, even Dwayne Johnson noticed them and reposted the tweet saying,

“From Heisman trophy winners to NFL hall of famers, we had a stacked roster back then. And I still had a f*cked up haircut.”

In the tweet, the Rock talked about how amazing his former team was, mentioning they had incredibly talented players like those who won the Heisman Trophy and even went on to become NFL Hall of Famers. Adding a sense of humor to the post, he joked about his own not-so-great haircut from his college football days.

Fans playfully tease Dwayne Johnson’s college haircut

After fans noticed The Rock’s college-day haircut, they couldn’t help but respond humorously in his comment section. Some fans jokingly pointed out that he no longer needs a haircut since he has been rocking a bald head now. One of them wrote, “Now you don’t have to worry about any haircut anymore.”

Another fan wrote, “Do you need a haircut sir?”

A different fan expressed, “You’re much sexier now though and the glasses just make you more drool worthy.”

A fan even suggested that the autograph on the book from those days could be worth millions now. He noted, “In all seriousness that autograph should be worth millions at auction”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson began his college football journey in 1991 with the Miami Hurricanes. He played as a backup defensive tackle for legendary players like Warren Sapp and Pat Riley. He graduated from the University of Miami in 1995. In his entire career with the Hurricanes, the Rock started a total of 39 games, where he tallied 77 tackles and secured 4.25 sacks.