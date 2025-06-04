Stephen A.Smith Argues Stefon Diggs Hasn’t Violated Any Professional Commitments Amid the Yacht Video Controversy

Like many NFL veterans, Stefon Diggs skipped portions of the New England Patriots’ voluntary OTA sessions. While attendance is encouraged, players aren’t required to be there.

Advertisement

Notably, Diggs made headlines last weekend after a video surfaced of him on a yacht with rapper Cardi B. Another viral clip showed him with a group of models and a mysterious pink bag, sparking widespread speculation across social media.

Despite the buzz, Diggs has returned to practice this week, and everything appears to be business as usual in New England. The Patriots’ coaching staff and front office don’t seem concerned.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed the situation on Monday, downplaying the incident and even defending Diggs. He said he has no concerns about the video.

“It’s a voluntary part of the year, we know that I don’t know if we’ve ever had perfect attendance at these things,” McDaniels said. “In general, I know he’s staying up on the information and the material. There’s so many things and opportunities to teach all of our guys. I’m not concerned about Stefon in that regard.”

Speaking on this morning’s episode of First Take, host Stephen A. Smith spoke about the situation and doesn’t think Diggs has done any wrongdoing. He pointed out that the attendance wasn’t mandatory, that Diggs shows up when he’s supposed to, and is still a productive receiver when healthy.

“Last week was voluntary workouts, there’s never perfect attendance like Josh McDaniels said,” Smith said. “He showed up when he’s supposed to show up, he hasn’t violated any professional occupational commitments. Number two, now he’s got a three-year deal that’s giving him about $69 million if he’s healthy. The brother can play; he’s an all-world receiver when he’s healthy.”

Smith also addressed the viral video, saying that if the league believes the pink substance is a serious issue, they should simply drug test Diggs. He argued that Diggs has never had any off-field issues throughout his career and was just enjoying his offseason—like anyone else would when they’re off the clock.

“This man, it’s still off-season,” Smith said. “He’s on a boat with somebody who is universally known for her attractiveness, that is his woman, there are other women on the boat with him, but he is with her and them in his off time doing his thing.”

Despite the madness surrounding the video, Diggs is back with the team and is bringing in positive vibes at the OTA sessions. The situation was blown out of proportion like certain stories do. Diggs hasn’t been proven to have done anything wrong and he’s back with his team, looking to have a bounce back season in 2025.