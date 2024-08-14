“Happily Ever After”: Olivia Culpo Looks Back at Dream Wedding with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and 49ers star Christian McCaffrey got married on June 29 2024 in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Their wedding had a typical New England charm and blew away fans for its elegance. Now, two months post saying ‘I do,’ Olivia shared snapshots from the occasion, already reminiscing about the happy day.

In one of the pictures, Olivia and Christian are caught sharing a passionate kiss at their wedding as the former Miss USA cradles a small fluffy dog. Other pictures show Olivia in a gown with billowy sleeves while Christian looks dapper in his navy suit paired with a shirt in different poses, captioning it “And they lived happily ever after…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Culpo’s Instagram update on wedding-related festivity comes after a month of hiatus- the last time she posted something about the Rhode Island extravaganza was on July 7. And, apparently, it could be due to the criticism she received.

It all started with a dress by Dolce & Gabbana which Olivia wore on her D-Day, that she described as “serious” and non-s*xual to match her commitment to marriage in an interview with Vogue. The gown had a timeless sophistication that perfectly synced with the backdrop of New England.

While many praised the beauty of Culpo’s gown, stylist Kennedy Bingham had problems with the designer’s history (homophobia, racism, sexism, Islamophobia) and also questioned Culpo’s remarks on modesty.

In response, both Culpo and McCaffrey defended the dress on social media and three weeks later, the former Miss Universe clarified her intentions that her goal was to create a look that stood the test of time and felt that her words had been misinterpreted.

As the couple moves past the negativity, fans will look forward to getting more updates from the newlyweds.