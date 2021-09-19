” Happy 2 years Mac Jones”: Patriots rookie QB’s girlfriend Sophie Scott takes to Instagram to wish him a happy anniversary

Mac Jones showed why he deserved the starting spot for the New England Patriots after a stellar debut. And he also celebrated the 2 year anniversary of his relationship with his girlfriend Sophie Scott.

Mac Jones’ girlfriend is 20-year-old Sophie Scott from Massachusetts. The happy couple met during their time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and have been dating since September of 2019.

She was a soccer player in high school and became a Division 1 recruit, but reportedly had to quit after injuring her ACL. Now, according to her LinkedIN, she works as a Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy aide at the University Orthopaedic Clinic & Spine Center in Tuscaloosa.



The couple moved to the Boston Area after Mac Jones was drafted. And Sophie Scott was there to support her Boyfriend during his NFL debut against the Miami Dolphins.

Sophie Scott took to Instagram to wish Mac Jones

Mac Jones will play with 2nd NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday. But Saturday night is a special day for Mac Jones, too. It’s his two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

Sophie Scott posted a picture on her Instagram story with her QB boyfriend as they appeared to be on a dinner date.

Scott was also present at Jones’ rookie debut. She shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16.

Sophie has been supporting Mac Jones ever since they moved to New England. Jones revealed that his girlfriend helps him walk through the playbook in their front yard. “She does a good job. Most of the time we just walkthrough in the yard. She’s actually helped me a lot,” Jones told Merloni & Fauria.

Sophie Scott is the real MVP keeping Mac Jones in check 😂 pic.twitter.com/U3RSh6VevM — Patriots Nation (@PatsNationCP) September 7, 2021

