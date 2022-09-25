Has Aaron Rodgers ever beat Tom Brady : Comparing 2 best quarterbacks in NFL 2022

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are all set for another epic clash this Sunday, and it brings up a question about their head-to-head record.

Brady and Rodgers are in similar places in their careers. Both quarterbacks are aging, but their performance hasn’t dipped at all. Rodgers and Brady were #1 and #2 in MVP voting last year.

Both quarterbacks have gotten off to good starts this year too. After a stunning week 1 loss to the Vikings, Rodgers and the Packers found their mojo again against the Chicago Bears.

Brady and the Buccaneers are cruising right along right now at 2-0. Brady hasn’t had to do much on offense with the way his defense is playing, but he hasn’t looked off the mark either, hitting some vintage deep passes to his receiving group.

Now, both NFC heavyweights will be meeting in Tampa Bay for an epic showdown. The two have been meeting quite regularly after Brady’s shift to the NFC, and this game will prove to be another all-time classic.

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers head-to-head record

Keeping in mind that Rodgers and Brady are probably the last of their era, pocket-passing greats, this matchup carries a lot of weight.

Despite being a full-time starter since 2008, Brady and Rodgers first matched up in 2014. Including that meeting, Brady and Rodgers have met a total of 4 times, making today’s game their 5th clash.

In that first meeting, Brady and the Patriots traveled to Lambeau Field in a winter game. In the frozen tundra, Rodgers and the Packers held off Brady’s group to take home the win 26-21.

With the NFL’s rotating schedule, the two would meet again in 2018. This time around, Brady and New England had the clear upper hand. They finished the game off 31-17.

The next time the two would meet, Brady would be a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a defense-led effort, Brady and the Bucs rolled to a 38-10 victory.

That year, Brady and Rodgers would meet again in the Conference Championship. Things were going Brady’s way again, but Rodgers would not give up. He almost led a comeback, but ultimately, he came up short as the Packers lost 31-26.

So, Brady definitely owns Rodgers head-to-head, 3-1, but the two haven’t had many big games outside the one NFC Championship bout. This week is bound to bring some more fireworks, and it’s always a treat whenever these two play. This could also mark the last time these two play as Brady might retire after this season.

