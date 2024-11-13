“I Love It Where I am”: Deion Sanders Rejects Michael Irvin’s Proposal to Leave Colorado for Dallas Cowboys

Feb 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Deion Sanders (left) and Michael Irvin at the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement show at the Super Bowl XLV media center at the International Conference and Exposition Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders will likely be attending the 2025 NFL Draft in support of his son Shedeur Sanders and his two-way positional protege, Travis Hunter. However, if one of Deion’s former teammates has his way, Coach Prime would be in the Dallas Cowboys’ draft “war room.”

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders joined Michael Irvin on Fox Sports’ Speak. During the show, Irvin attempted to lure Sanders back to their old stomping grounds as a replacement for head coach Mike McCarthy.

“No place needs people to encourage people to be better more than they really are, besides Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys… I know you’re a day-to-day man, but can you think about [some day coaching the Cowboys?]”

Sanders, though, isn’t interested in the gig. He didn’t give Irvin space to finish asking the question before declaring a desire to remain with the Buffs.

“Oh Lord. Don’t start that. Don’t start that… I love it where I am. I love it where I am. Let me take the computer in here… I gotta show you where I am, cause I love it where I am!”

Irvin’s co-hosts busted into laughter as Sanders showed off where he was sitting for the interview. Moments after exiting his office, viewers could see the turf of Folsom Field – Colorado’s home stadium – in his background.

Who will be the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach in 2025?

Jerry Jones has made it clear that he won’t be firing Mike McCarthy mid-year. However, Jones has made no commitment to retaining his fifth-year employee once his contract expires at the season’s conclusion. McCarthy is 45-31 as the Cowboys’ head coach and has won 12 games in three consecutive campaigns entering 2024. Unfortunately, his 1-3 playoff record looms over and waters down that success.

Barring a nearly unprecedented miracle, McCarthy isn’t going to have an opportunity to improve his playoff record this year either. Bookies.com believes McCarthy’s odds of returning are the same as Sanders’ odds of taking the job. Both men are tied for the ninth most-likely Dallas 2025 coach.

Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator) – +500

Bill Belichick (Seven-time Super Bowl champion) – +525

Mike Vrabel (Former Tennessee Titans head coach) – +675

Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions OC) – +850

Lincoln Riley (USC HC) – +900

Wes Philips (Minnesota Vikings OC) – +1000

Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans OC) – +1150

Tony Romo (CBS analyst/Former Cowboys QB) – +1200

Deion Sanders – +1300

Mike McCarthy – +1300

For now, the Cowboys have no option but to look at one game at a time and secure as many wins as possible. Dallas (3-6) hosts the Houston Texans (6-4) on Monday Night Football in Week 11.