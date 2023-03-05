Have Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Hosted SNL?

Last night, NFL superstar Travis Kelce absolutely stole the show with his hilarious performance at Saturday Night Live. Right from making fun of his brother Jason who was in the crowd, to mimicking his own quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mannerisms, Travis looked in fine form in front of the camera.

While it was a fresh experience for many fans to see the Kansas City Tight End host an episode of SNL, this wasn’t the first time when an NFL superstar had got the fans rolling on the floor with his sarcastic takes on the long running comedy show.

Tom Brady hosted SNL back in 2005

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady also made an appearance on an episode of SNL way back in 2005. In a sketch alongside stars like Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Rob Riggle, the then 3-time Super Bowl champion had delivered a hilarious performance.

In the episode, Brady was seen obsessing over having funnel cakes until he saw an opportunity to throw a touchdown and win a stuffed bear. While everyone, including an old woman who didn’t even aim her throw correctly ended up winning a bear, Brady couldn’t land a single one on the right spot. The hilarious sketch ended with Tom making a wayward throw to win a doll.

While the GOAT succeeded in tickling a few ribs by appearing on the show, current Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes hasn’t had a chance to do the same as of yet.

Back in 2021, Mahomes was asked during his appearance on The Drive radio show if he wants to host an SNL episode. “I think that maybe one day I’ll get on there. Have to keep working on my acting skills,” Mahomes had replied. “I’m getting a little bit better in these commercials for State Farm. Definitely maybe one day, I’ll have to keep working on these skills in the off season,” Pat had added.

Patrick Mahomes, the next Tom Brady?

Patrick Mahomes has guided his unit to three Super Bowls in just 6 seasons, winning the title on two occasion. Moreover, his individual numbers have been second to none which has ultimately forced fans to compare him to the GOAT Tom Brady.

While it is a fact that Mahomes needs to achieve a lot more in order to even come close to what Brady achieved in his illustrious career, no one can deny the fact that he sure looks to have the talent to match the heroics of the Tampa Bay legend.

Moreover, we have already seen Brady’s acting heroics on SNL, how well will Patrick Mahomes act if and when he gets a chance to host an episode of the SNL will be very interesting to see.

