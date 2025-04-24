Hours Before the NFL Draft, High School Trainer Details Coach Prime’s Impact on Travis Hunter: “It Was a Match Made in Heaven”

With less than 15 hours to go until the NFL Draft, the excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high. After months of buildup, hundreds of prospects are finally about to learn where their professional football journeys will begin.

Advertisement

Though some, like Travis Hunter, won’t have to wait long. Arguably one of the most talented players in this year’s draft, Hunter is on the cusp of finding out which team he’ll soon call home. And he has a few people to thank for getting him here.

Hunter’s High School Coach Drew played a crucial role in his early development, guiding him through high school and helping mold him into a five-star prospect who could dominate on both sides of the ball. But when it came time for the next step in his journey, Drew handed him off to another great mentor, Coach Prime.

When asked about Deion Sanders’ role in Travis’s continued growth, Coach Drew didn’t hesitate to credit the Hall of Famer for taking things to the next level.

“I think to pass off to Coach Prime was probably match-made in heaven. It couldn’t have worked out any better. There were certain things I could only get him to a certain level.”

As someone who didn’t play football professionally, Drew acknowledged that there was only so much he could teach. Under Deion, Travis not only learned the finer points of the game as a cornerback and wide receiver, but also how to carry himself like a pro, both on and off the field.

“Now, he gets to see it from Pros point of view. Now, he gets the media part of it, how to deal with scrutiny, things like that, and how to speak intelligently about everything. I don’t think he could have gone to anybody better who understood the ins and outs of everything. I think it was a perfect match.”

Now, as Travis Hunter prepares to take the next step and make his mark in the NFL, Coach Drew offered him one final piece of advice ahead of the draft. He encouraged his former student to stay relentless, remain focused, and continue putting in the work to sustain success at the next level.

According to Drew, success isn’t always something you earn outright—sometimes, it’s given. That is, someone has to be willing to give you a chance. But that opportunity only comes if you’ve already proven you’re willing to work for it. And once it’s in your hands, what you do with it is what truly defines you.