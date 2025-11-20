“Have We All Lost a Little Perspective?”: Kay Adams Torches Critics Deeming the Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Dynasty Over

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs don’t look like the team that went 15-2 last season. Back then, they cruised through tight finishes and played with an inevitability that made the rest of the NFL come up with conspiracy theories to cope with their success. This year, however, the numbers tell the opposite story.

The Chiefs are now 5-5, winless in all five one-score games, and statistically one of the least clutch teams in the league. Mahomes, who has built a career on late-game drives, is 2-for-10 passing in critical moments since Week 1. And to make it worse, their defense has allowed six first downs on seven “do-or-die” snaps.

So yes, Mahomes and the Chiefs look painfully average right now, which has made countless analysts and rival fans write their obituary. Some have even gone on to say that the Chiefs dynasty is now dead.

However, Kay Adams wants absolutely no part in that conversation. In her latest video, Adams tore into everyone rushing to bury the Mahomes-Reid era.“What I would like to not see… what I would like to not allow… is the eulogizing of the dynasty,” she began (via Up & Adams).

The analyst reminded fans that frustration is fair, criticism is fair, but pronouncing the dynasty over is not only premature but historically ignorant. “You can’t walk out your door and start about your day talking about how the Chiefs’ dynasty is over. You will look stupid. I’m trying to help you,” she warned.

Adams then pulled out the strongest argument available: history. She explained how real dynasties don’t look perfect from start to finish, especially when the gold standard, the New England Patriots, certainly didn’t. She didn’t waste any time listing the receipts:

The 2002 Patriots missed the playoffs entirely.

The 2010 and 2011 Patriots went one-and-done.

There was a ten-year gap between Super Bowl wins.

“Do y’all just forget about these things?” she asked. “Men in black neuralyzer 5,000 yourselves… forgetting that these things have happened.”

She even noted that for nearly a decade, there were nonstop articles proclaiming the Patriots dynasty dead, only for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to repeatedly resurface at the top because smooth sailing was never part of their formula; longevity was.

That’s the exact point she believes everyone is missing with Mahomes and the KC Chiefs. Yes, this version of the Chiefs is flawed, the run game is up and down, the receivers are inconsistent, the defense collapses in late moments, and even the coaching hasn’t been as sharp as usual. Yes, it might even end with a Wild Card exit, or no playoffs at all.

But Kay Adams’ stance is simple: the dynasty is not dead. Not even close.

“They’ve proven enough that they can retool this roster on the fly and make tough decisions,” she said, pointing to Tyreek Hill, L’Jarius Sneed, multiple offensive line rebuilds, and the constant turnover they’ve already survived.

For now, Adams just wants fans to breathe, relax, and stop trying to write the obituary of something that’s nowhere near finished. Keep calm and trust the Chiefs, as one would joke on Facebook.