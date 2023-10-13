Tom Brady Showers Love For Deion Sanders On Latest Colorado Speech About Treating Young Adults

Deion Sanders knows how to connect with his young players, as his role as a coach is more like a mentor. But he certainly also knows how to hold his players accountable for their actions. His latest speech at Colorado’s team meeting reflected on that, prompting GOAT Tom Brady to acknowledge it.

In his latest Instagram story, Tom Brady shared Coach Prime’s latest preaching to his young adults. Prime held his entire team accountable yet sparked a wave of motivation in his locker room.

Coach Prime Gives it to His Team Straight

Deion Sande­rs, the head coach of the Unive­rsity of Colorado football team, has garnered both praise­ and criticism for his unconventional approach to leadership. Despite taking over a struggling team that had only won one game in the previous se­ason, Sanders has rapidly transformed the Buffaloe­s into a formidable force within college­ football. Their early-season triumphs against rivals and nationally ranke­d opponents have brought significant attention to Sande­rs’s methods.

One particularly contentious aspect of his leadership revolve­s around his decision to implement swe­eping changes upon joining Colorado. He advise­d more than 50 players to enter the transfer portal, making space for his handpicke­d replacements, including his son She­deur and highly sought-after athlete­ Travis Hunter. Sanders defe­nds this policy by asserting its benefits for the players involved. He believes that society is often too focused on making people feel good rather than facing reality.

In a recent IG post, he was seen lecturing his “Cubs” about the “plan” they should have. In the posted video, Sanders was seen saying,

“One thing that I don’t like is treating y’all like children like y’all are young adults. You’re men, and we need to treat you as such. Hold them accountable for what’s transpiring. We’re trying to raise men… So u have a plan. What’s your plan? Let’s stop treating these young adults like kids and hold them accountable to what they said emphatically that they want! This ain’t just for My players. This is for all Y’all.”

Sanders’s leadership style blends intense physical training with brutal honesty and minimal humility. He has time and again acknowledged that he makes people nervous and encourages self-reflection. As a coach and mentor, he has recognized the need to teach his players not just the game of football but also the game of life. And Tom Brady couldn’t agree more.

Deion Sanders Gets a Tom Brady Endorsement

Tom Brady, the retired NFL legend and future Hall of Famer, continues to admire and find inspiration in the wisdom of Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Their strong friendship has been well-known, and Brady has also mentored Sanders’ son, Shedeur, since his high school days. However, TB12 is now sharing the ‘key life lessons’ from Coach Prime with his followers. He recently shared a post by Deion Sanders, where he was seen giving a motivational pep talk to the Colorado players before their week 7 game against Stanford. Brady wrote, “Listen up everyone!! Love you”, as he even tagged Sanders himself in the story.

Deion has always emphasized the importance of accountability and having a backup plan for the future. With this pep talk, he challenged his players to think about their long-term goals and strategies for success. And it seems like Brady fully supports Sanders’ ideologies. After all, he himself is a father of three and appreciates Coach Prime’s role in helping the Colorado Buffaloes players plan for their futures.