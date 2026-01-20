Why Was Tom Brady Rocking the Raiders Gear at the National Championship in Miami?

Tom Brady’s presence at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami yesterday was never going to go unnoticed. But not for the reason people might assume.

Advertisement

For the first time since the preseason, Brady was spotted publicly rocking Las Vegas Raiders gear. A gray Raiders hoodie, subtly layered under a black jacket. But spotting it at the Hard Rock Stadium hosting Indiana vs. Miami was anything but accidental.

Tom Brady is rocking #Raiders gear in public for the first time since the NFL preseason as he watches potential 1st pick Fernando Mendoza try to win a natty ‍☠️ Making it a little more discreet this time with the jacket. pic.twitter.com/al0C3RUj7R — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) January 20, 2026

Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, had more than one reason to be in South Florida on Monday. First, it was because the national title game had become the nerve center of the Raiders’ offseason plans, starting with head coach interviews.

The Raiders are hoping to fill the void with a proper head coach after moving on from Pete Carroll earlier this month. That’s why GM Jon Spytek invited multiple top candidates to meet the team’s decision-makers, including Brady and owner Mark Davis, in Miami, turning championship weekend into a convenient gathering. Mike McDaniel, Joe Brady, and Klay Kubiak were among the candidates who showed up.

The Raiders have asked a few head coaching candidates to meet them in Miami at the national championship game, where Tom Brady is also expected to be. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 17, 2026

But coaching interviews were only half the story. The other reason Brady’s Raiders gear mattered was who was standing just a few yards away on the field: Fernando Mendoza.

The Indiana quarterback entered the game as the Heisman Trophy winner and the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he left with another feather on his cap: a CFP National Champion. Considering the Raiders have the first pick this year, Tom Brady and Mark Davis may have also been evaluating someone who could soon be the face of their franchise.

Fortunately for the QB, he didn’t disappoint. While the stat line was modest by his own lofty standards, 16-of-27 for 186 yards, the defining moment of the night belonged to him.

On a fourth-and-goal with Indiana clinging to a three-point lead, Mendoza put his body on the line, diving into the end zone for a rushing touchdown that ultimately sealed the Hoosiers’ first national championship. After the game, Mendoza summed up his heroics saying, “I would die for my guys on the field.”

That mentality is exactly what NFL scouts and quarterbacks like Brady have obsessed over for years. In fact, he has been known for taking paycuts to accommodate his team throughout his career because, for him, fostering brotherhood and talent is the key to success. And Mendoza, with his comments, shows how much he values and appreciates his teammates.

So, to sum it up, Brady wearing Raiders gear at the national championship doesn’t seem like a fashion choice or a casual flex. It was a signal that the Raiders are deep into their reset, searching for the right head coach and preparing to draft a franchise quarterback. And Miami just happened to be the place where both missions intersected.