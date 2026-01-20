mobile app bar

Why Was Tom Brady Rocking the Raiders Gear at the National Championship in Miami?

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google news
Egon Durban walks on the sideline with Tom Brady before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tom Brady’s presence at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami yesterday was never going to go unnoticed. But not for the reason people might assume.

For the first time since the preseason, Brady was spotted publicly rocking Las Vegas Raiders gear. A gray Raiders hoodie, subtly layered under a black jacket. But spotting it at the Hard Rock Stadium hosting Indiana vs. Miami was anything but accidental.

Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, had more than one reason to be in South Florida on Monday. First, it was because the national title game had become the nerve center of the Raiders’ offseason plans, starting with head coach interviews.

The Raiders are hoping to fill the void with a proper head coach after moving on from Pete Carroll earlier this month. That’s why GM Jon Spytek invited multiple top candidates to meet the team’s decision-makers, including Brady and owner Mark Davis, in Miami, turning championship weekend into a convenient gathering. Mike McDaniel, Joe Brady, and Klay Kubiak were among the candidates who showed up.

But coaching interviews were only half the story. The other reason Brady’s Raiders gear mattered was who was standing just a few yards away on the field: Fernando Mendoza.

The Indiana quarterback entered the game as the Heisman Trophy winner and the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he left with another feather on his cap: a CFP National Champion. Considering the Raiders have the first pick this year, Tom Brady and Mark Davis may have also been evaluating someone who could soon be the face of their franchise.

Fortunately for the QB, he didn’t disappoint. While the stat line was modest by his own lofty standards, 16-of-27 for 186 yards, the defining moment of the night belonged to him.

On a fourth-and-goal with Indiana clinging to a three-point lead, Mendoza put his body on the line, diving into the end zone for a rushing touchdown that ultimately sealed the Hoosiers’ first national championship. After the game, Mendoza summed up his heroics saying, “I would die for my guys on the field.”

That mentality is exactly what NFL scouts and quarterbacks like Brady have obsessed over for years. In fact, he has been known for taking paycuts to accommodate his team throughout his career because, for him, fostering brotherhood and talent is the key to success. And Mendoza, with his comments, shows how much he values and appreciates his teammates.

So, to sum it up, Brady wearing Raiders gear at the national championship doesn’t seem like a fashion choice or a casual flex. It was a signal that the Raiders are deep into their reset, searching for the right head coach and preparing to draft a franchise quarterback. And Miami just happened to be the place where both missions intersected.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these