Having Lost His Life During 9/11, New York Firefighter’s Dreams Jets Off Through Son 23 Years Later

The tragic events of 9/11 will forever shape the lives of many families. And especially those, who lost their brave loved ones while they went in to help curb the man-made disaster. One such man who happened to be a long-time Jets fan was Timothy McSweeney, a firefighter for FDNY and Green Gang’s season ticket holder.

He had a son named, Patrick, who didn’t even get the chance to celebrate his first birthday with his father. But the firefighter’s brave spirit spoke to the young child who grew up remembering and learning about him through stories about his selflessness, something he reveres.

And now, he gets a chance to carry forward his father’s love for the Jets, but in a totally different manner. Patrick, a Tight End took part in the Jet’s rookie minicamp in the empty fieldhouse at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

Standing 6’4, 240 pounds, the New York native spent six years in college, playing 37 games for Coastal Carolina University and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation and sport management.

As per People, Patrick stated his father was kind of a guy who embodied the spirit of kindness and never gave an ounce of thought before running into the Twin Towers to rescue the victims regardless of their race or religion. He is trying to live up to those standards. He said,

“Everyone gravitated towards him. He was always putting other people first. He was very selfless and something that I try to embody of his, it might sound cliché, but when he … ran into that building, he was attempting to save innocent people. He really didn’t care what those people looked like, what their race or religion was. He was just trying to save them.”

Fans loved the Jets posting about this and came in full support of Patrick Sweeney to make it to the roster.

“Hope He Makes It”- New York Jets Fans Express Their Love for Patrick

Jets fans flocked to social media to express their love and affection for Patrick’s journey. It was the wholesomeness of his journey that was attractive. And the hope that he might make it one day was the cherry on the cake. Many insisted that the Jets should sign him even if it’s on their practice squad. Optimistic fans are rallying behind him and hope he makes it. Fans said,

Others chimed in and wrote,

Patrick’s father died at the age of 37, leaving the hole that was filled by his wife Debra. She raised Patrick along with his brother and sister. McSweeney’s journey hasn’t been easy as like many he wasn’t highly recruited. He had to rely on his step-father to help him find his way and after reaching out repeatedly, Coastal offered him a spot as a walk-on.

Now, he stands at the cusp of getting a shot at playing the sport professionally. While the fans are hopeful and want the Jets to offer him a place in the practice squad, the NFL is a tough business.

Given his low impact in the college and level of competition for roster spots, it’s likely he won’t make it to the practice squad. But that’s besides the point, just getting to this stage is a big thank you to his father. And his selfless, and brave spirit.