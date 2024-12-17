“He Acted Like He Was Josh Allen”: Ex-NFL CB Slams Jalen Hurts for Being Too Flamboyant in the Post-Game Presser

The celebration police were back after Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles’ big inter-conference win over the cross-stat rival Pittsburgh Steelers. At his presser following the game, in which Hurts had the best passing performance of his season, he was a little too chipper for some pundits, including former NFL cornerback Dominique Foxworth.

While speaking on ESPN’s Get Up morning show, Foxworth discussed Hurts’ antics at the post-game press conference. Hurts showed up to the presser with a back-to-front Kangol hat and a massive diamond chain that probably cost more than your house. Before any reporters asked any questions, Hurts said “So, that’s what ya’ll wanted to see, huh”.

For some reason, Foxworth didn’t appreciate Hurts’ confident demeanor at the mic. He called him out for acting like he thought he “was Josh Allen.” He also said the QB was benefitting from “pretty privilege.”

“Jalen Hurts is benefitting from pretty privilege. Because he got up on that press conference after the game, and he acted like he was Josh Allen. Look at this man, with his Kangol, looking like Nino Brown… With three thousand-million-trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck. “

The comparison to iconic New Jack City character Nino Brown (played by the great Wesley Snipes) was funny, but the rest of Foxworth’s take came off as professional hating. The comparison to Josh Allen didn’t make much sense.

Is Josh Allen known for his post-game cockiness? Has he ever worn a Kangol and an iced-out chain at a post-game interview? Not to our knowledge. Foxworth doubled down as he continued his rant on Hurts.

“And he’s acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row. Man, you had one good week passing and everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you. I could see [Dan] Graziano in the meeting, got all uncomfortable, was like ‘Oh, I think he’s the best quarterback in the league.'”

It’s true that Hurts hadn’t thrown for 200+ yards in the three weeks preceding this, but he didn’t need to: Philly won all three games. In fact, they’ve now won 10 games in a row, the longest active streak in the NFL.

The celebration police, represented by Foxworth here, believe you can’t celebrate anything unless you haven’t had any subpar games or you just won the Lombardi. It’s really quite a dreary sports landscape they’re aiming for. One where there would be no funny cheekiness or entertaining celebrating allowed for players, even if they just dominated a 10-3 team like the Steelers.

If a QB can’t celebrate or throw a little shade at the media that was questioning his ability as a passer in the week leading up to the game—especially after going 25-for-32 for 290 yards, two TDs, and a 125.3 passer rating—when can you?

Many fans agreed. The ESPN Instagram post with Foxworth’s rant had many coming to Hurts’ defense or firing back at Foxworth. One user pointed out the incredible levels of pettiness in Foxworth’s rant:

“Commenting on another man’s attractiveness to discredit his talent is next level petty”

Another netizen was a little more poignant, pointing out that Foxworth, the only black man in front of the camera during this segment, was tearing down another black man.

“it’s always a black man hating on another black man in room full of others!”

Others, meanwhile, were incredulous at the stretch Foxworth was making to find something to hate on with Hurts.

Eagles fans react to Domonique Foxworth throwing shades at Jalen Hurts for no reason whatsoever #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/4PAgZHAAou — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) December 17, 2024

Jalen Hurts may be posting slightly smaller total numbers this year—he’s on pace for his lowest passing yards and passing TD totals since his first year as a starter in 2021—but he’s been playing winning football. He’s also on pace for career bests in completion percentage (69.2), yards per attempt (8.1), and passer rating (104.5).

With the Eagles winning and the Lions losing on Sunday, the No. 1 seed in the NFC is back on. They wrap their season up with three very winnable division games: @ Commanders, vs. Cowboys, and vs. Giants.