Drafting Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders Was the Right Call, Assures 2x Super Bowl Champion to Saints Fans

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, many were certain that Shedeur Sanders wouldn’t slide out of the top 5. And if he did, the New Orleans Saints were expected to nab him at No. 9. But that’s far from what happened.

Shedeur slid, but then the Saints did the unthinkable and drafted an offensive lineman (Kelvin Banks Jr.) instead. In the second round, they got another chance to take Shedeur, and yet again, they passed — this time, selecting quarterback Tyler Shough out of Louisville with the 40th overall pick.

Shedeur ended up falling to the fifth round. The Saints snubbed him on every occasion possible after their second-round selection. But Deion Branch is here to justify both the snub and the Shough pick.

Branch, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, now serves as the wide receivers coach at the University of Louisville. He got to see Shough up close last season — and let’s just say, he’s more than impressed, assuring Saints fans that they’re in good hands.

“I want to be the person to quiet down all the grumblings that I’ve probably slightly heard. About, oh, we didn’t take the right quarterback,” Deion addressed. “No, you took the right quarterback. Trust me. I promise you, you drafted the right quarterback.”

Shough is considered a more mature prospect than the rest of the 2025 class. In fact, he could be the last player ever selected in the draft who was born before 2000. At 25 years old, Shough played in college for 7 seasons, with the extra years granted due to redshirts, the 2020 COVID season, and multiple season-ending injuries.

This past season, Shough transferred to Louisville and had the most successful campaign of his college career. Luckily, Branch had the pleasure of witnessing it all firsthand.

“He was the right guy at the time for our offense. This kid can make every throw in the book. I watched it, I saw it every day. As a former receiver, looking at this young man practice every day on the football field, studying every day off the football field. First guy in the building, last guy to leave the building. He’s a pro-ready quarterback.”

It was a heap of praise coming from Branch, as he gushed about Shough’s ability. He wanted the clip to be saved so that 5 years down the line, we can look back on it and say he was right. And Branch very well could end up being correct.

Deion Branch has a message for all Saints fans regarding Tyler Shough… “You took the right QB, TRUST ME.”@heykayadams | @deionbranch84 pic.twitter.com/MMsp6vZac8 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 8, 2025

Shough has a massive 6-foot-5, 225 lbs frame. He can make throws from the pocket, on the run, and under duress. Recovering from a broken leg hindered his ability to run this past season, but he’s shown in the past that he can do it. Shough could definitely end up as a diamond in the rough if he develops correctly.

However, as Kay Adams mentions during her interview with Branch, we shouldn’t place too much pressure on him too soon. There’s a lot of excitement about the potential of what Shough can turn into, yet developing a quarterback is such a delicate ordeal in the NFL. One bad team, game, or situation can forever stunt the growth of a prospect.

However, Shough has a leg up on the rest of the prospects with his age. He’s already battled hardships and overcome adversity with his injuries as well. Shough is stepping in with more experience as a college quarterback than some players have total experience between college and the NFL. Which should work to his advantage.

What do you think, did the Saints draft the right quarterback? Or is Shough being overhyped?