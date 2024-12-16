“He Gets Destroyed on Almost Every Passing Play”: Shannon Sharpe Expresses Concern About Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs’ Week 15 Win

Mahomes carried his team to a win over a lackluster Browns team. However, fans of the game noticed how the offense was in shambles in the second half. It all came down to Mahomes once again, but concerns grew as he left the field limping. Shannon Sharpe couldn’t help but comment on the Chiefs’ overreliance on Mahomes.

Sharpe directed his critique at the Chiefs’ offensive line. He highlighted their struggles in pass protection, noting that Mahomes has been under constant pressure and taking unnecessary hits all season:

“Chiefs expecting a 3peat. Better hope Mahomes can finish the season healthy. He gets destroyed on almost every passing play.”

The win wasn’t exactly an easy one. While starting off the game strong, Mahomes and the unit began struggling in the third quarter. The two-time MVP completed just 19 of his 38 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns and threw eight straight incompletions to close the third quarter. Additionally, he took a staggering 12 hits throughout the game.

He left the field limping in the final quarter, clearly hampered by the same lingering ankle injury that had bothered him for weeks.

Mahomes’ ankle got caught between two of Brown’s defenders late in the fourth quarter and he was replaced with Carson Wentz. He also twisted his knee on that play which would be concerning for the MCL. HC Andy Reid clarified that the QB’s ankle was “not broken, just sore.”

Sharpe believes that if the Chiefs hope to win another Lombardi Trophy, they must address this glaring issue. Keeping Mahomes healthy and upright should be the team’s top priority as they head toward the postseason.

While Mahomes is a great player, he is not invincible. If the Chiefs keep relying on his pass game this heavily without adequate protection, his ankle could be more than just sore next time. Many think Andy Reid is to blame for this renewed risk of injury to Mahomes.

Andy Reid relying too much on the passing game?

Critics argue that Patrick Mahomes taking hits on nearly every passing play stems from Reid’s overreliance on the passing game. Many have called out the head coach for questionable playcalling in recent weeks, suggesting it has put unnecessary strain on the quarterback.

Play calling by Andy Reid the last two weeks has been complete ass juice. Just inexcusable play calling opening Mahomes up to shot after shot. Completely abandons the run game with the lead. It’s mind boggling. — Dave Cartwright (@TheChiefWildcat) December 15, 2024

Mahomes has been sacked 35 times this season and pressured numerous more times. Despite Isiah Pacheco being back from injury, Reid continues to use passing plays.

Last week they ran only 18 run plays out of a total of 65 plays. Every QB needs a ground game to relieve him of pressure but the two-time MVP hasn’t had that luxury this season.

However, we can’t blame Reid for all the problems. Mahomes himself has struggled to find a rhythm, failing to find receivers at times and unable to throw deep balls. Injuries to key players have also played a part.

With the Chiefs in a comfortable position for the playoffs, they have the luxury of resting their star QB for the rest of the season. They should take advantage of this situation and allow him to recuperate.