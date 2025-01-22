“He Had Turnovers”: Michael Irvin Explains Why Lamar Jackson Has More Playoff Losses Than Josh Allen

After Baltimore Ravens TE, Mark Andrews, bobbled and dropped a surefire touchdown pass in a 27-25 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, Lamar Jackson is once again under fire for not delivering in the post-season game.

On the Tuesday night episode of SPEAK on Fox Sports, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin had his fair share of criticisms for the seven-year veteran. Starting with the fact that Jackson now has a 3-5 record in the playoffs, Irvin suggests that turnovers are to blame.

“In six of those eight games, Lamar has had turnovers… Every time he faced (a QB of similar skill level) he turned the ball over… He had turnovers…In contrast, Josh Allen, in the last four playoff games… has not had any turnovers,”Irvin explained.

The three-time Super Bowl champion believes that, while Lamar is a great QB, he will never become a “Super QB” until he addresses the turn over issues.

Allen currently boasts a 7-5 record in the playoffs. Additionally, he has compiled 3,122 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions on 426 passing attempts throughout his post season career. Transversely, Jackson has produced 1,753 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with 241 passing attempts across his eight playoff games. Allen also features a 101.5 passing rate in the playoffs, whereas Jackson maintains an 84.6 passer rating.

The Ravens have certainly been one of the more unlucky teams in the league, with the drop from Andrews on a go-ahead scoring being just the latest example of the team’s misfortunes. Baltimore’s roster featured nine pro bowlers this year, more than any other team in the league. While the Andrews drop was unfortunate, the reality is that Jackson’s turnovers were just as costly for Baltimore. In what was ultimately a one score game, any and all offensive possessions matter.

Obviously, Lamar should not shoulder all of the blame for his team’s transgressions. However, he definitely has a fair share of it. Perhaps, Irvin’s comments are more than warranted, and this was confirmed by Jackson himself.

While answering questions during his post-game press conference, Jackson was the first to label his two turn overs as “costly.” Taking full responsibility for mistakes, the dual-threat QB noted that his inability to get his eyes on the safety when facing man coverage was to blame for the first-half interception. However, he was able to make clear improvements in the second half of the contest. Unfortunately, for both Baltimore and Jackson, there were other teammates who failed to deliver in the back half of the divisional round game.

Jackson will continue to be one of the NFL’s premiere passers, and the Ravens will more than likely make a return to the playoffs next season. Until then, fans can expect a bit of turnover in regards to the franchises roster this offseason. Regardless of who stays and who leaves this offseason, rest assured that should the Ravens ever flock towards a Super Bowl in the near future, Jackson will be at the helm.