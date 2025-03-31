“He Has Really Separated Himself as QB1”: Jeremy Fowler Reacts to Cam Ward Working Out for Titans

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Cam Ward watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is almost a certainty that Cam Ward’s name will be the first off the draft block on April 24. And that means he gets to make his NFL debut in Tennessee. While there’s always a chance Tennessee decides to go in another direction between now and then, it doesn’t seem likely. Unless something surprising happens, Ward will be a Titan roughly 30 minutes after the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway.

Ward’s workout with the Titans also went great. But Tennessee reporter Paul Kuharsky also reported that the teams will have representatives at Colorado’s Pro Day on April 4 and will conduct a private workout with Buffaloes’ quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, too. So, clearly, Ward isn’t a lock. Except, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that he is.

On a Sunday edition of SportsCenter, Fowler all but confirmed Tennessee has made up their mind. He added that Ward’s strong performances throughout the scouting process put him in a league of his own amongst quarterback prospects.

“[Cam Ward] has really separated himself as QB1… on Friday, [the Tennessee Titans] had their whole cavalry – GM, President, assistant general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator – all to work out Cam Ward. They’ve seen him throw a lot. They’re already pretty sold on him.” – Jeremy Fowler

Fowler added the Titans “really hit it off with Ward from a personality standpoint.” They believe he’s, “confident yet not cocky.” Unfortunately, one of Ward’s friends and quarterback peers hasn’t been able to walk the same line.

Who will be the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Even if Tennessee shockingly passes on Ward, he’s essentially a lock to be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after him, things have gotten quite dicey.

During the college season, Shedeur Sanders was competing with Ward as the top signal-caller of the class. He has since trended downward. Someone in the industry even projected him to be No. 32 overall pick last week. This drop has created steam for other quarterbacks, particularly Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, to be picked before Sanders.

Yahoo! Sports’ Nate Tice dissected both Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough for this reason last week. He analyzed why both men could be first-round picks, and where they probably should be chosen.

Jaxson Dart can be a streaky player, but when he’s feeling it he can really put together some nice drives like this one against Georgia. (I particularly liked the play design on the 2nd clip). pic.twitter.com/kt0P6ief2i — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 27, 2025

Tice considers Dart to be, “more of a project than an early starter in the NFL. A player I would be comfortable taking somewhere on Day 2, preferably in Round 3.” He thinks Shough belongs in the “Day 2 grab bag” Dart is part of, despite advanced age (26) and an extensive injury history.

One thing that stands out when watching Tyler Shough is that he’s a good thrower while on the move. Especially when working to his left. He’s a flexible athlete and flashes creativity as a thrower. pic.twitter.com/9agD33oMnw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) March 26, 2025

Against what Mel Kiper Jr. would advise, Tice is, “more comfortable taking [Sanders] somewhere on Day 2, rather than early in the first round.” Tice listed Sanders as his No. 35 overall prospect in his latest 2025 NFL Draft big board, though, while neither Dart and Shough were in his top 50 prospects. This, combined with many other analysts’ projections, show that while Sanders may be sliding, he’s likely still going to be the quarterback that follows Ward in April’s draft.