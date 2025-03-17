NFL Free Agency 2025: Colin Cowherd Gives Aaron Rodgers a Reality Check With a Tom Hanks Example

Aaron Rodgers is an enigma. It’s impossible to pin down what the four-time MVP is thinking at any given moment. Throughout his career, he has tried his best to avoid Brett Favre’s career arc. But as he nears his last hurrah, he’s alarmingly close to following in Favre’s exact footsteps.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Silver, Rodgers wants to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. And if the Vikings pass on him, he may retire. At this point in free agency, Rodgers is standing atop the tube of free agent quarterback toothpaste. Until he signs, other signal-callers, like Russell Wilson, won’t be exiting free agency.

Colin Cowherd understands why Rodgers is awaiting Minnesota’s decision. On The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he said the Vikings are “the obvious choice” for Rodgers. But if they rebuff him, he’s not sure which direction Rodgers will turn.

“You can tell how smart an actor is by the directors and the choices they make for movies. Bad actors end up in bad films… Tom Hanks did not make a bad choice for like 10 years… this is the ultimate test for Aaron Rodgers… I’m fascinated by the choice he makes.”

Reading this quote, you’d think this means Cowherd believes Pittsburgh is the second-best option for Rodgers. But he actually thinks the exact opposite.

Colin Cowherd claims Aaron Rodgers should sign with Giants

The New York Giants have won double-digit games once in the past 13 seasons. Pittsburgh has done so eight times over the same stretch. Head coach Mike Tomlin has never finished below .500 in his 18-year career. New York has finished beneath .500 seven of the past eight campaigns. No matter how you slice it, the Steelers have been better than the Giants.

Despite this, Cowherd considers Pittsburgh to be a worse landing spot than New York for Rodgers. His reasoning doesn’t stem from past results. Instead, he’s focused on both teams’ offensive foundations.

“If [Aaron Rodgers] chooses the Steelers, he’s passing on offensive coaches… I would choose the Giants over Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh just lost their left tackle [and] lost Najee Harris. The Giants have an excellent left tackle [and] an offensive head coach. Aaron will have power [in New York]. They have an elite weapon [in Malik Nabers].” – Colin Cowherd

If Rodgers stays in the Big Apple but switches colors, the Giants could utilize the No. 3 overall pick to his benefit. Competing for a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the same division will be difficult, though. And as offensively challenged as the Steelers are schematically, they offer more upside for the 2025 campaign.

Rodgers may only have one season left in the league. Minnesota represents the best possible landing spot because of its offensive staff, surrounding talent, and head coach. New York and Pittsburgh both have pros and cons. There’s a reason Rodgers is pulling so hard for the Vikings. But if they aren’t an option tomorrow, it’s anybody’s guess as to what Rodgers will prioritize for next season.