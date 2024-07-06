Travis Kelce Is All Fired Up as Brittany Shares Country Concert Snaps With Patrick Mahomes

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes recently went on a family trip across Europe with their kids, Sterling Skye (3) and little Bronze (19 months). They spent the NFL offseason traveling to Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

As a part of their itinerary, Patrick and his wife, Brittany, managed to attend a country music concert by Morgan Wallen on the Fourth of July while they were in London. Brittany, a former soccer star, shared photos from Hyde Park on Instagram, just as she has been sharing snippets of their vacation experiences with fans.

Patrick’s teammate and Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, chimed in on the fun too. He left a comment under Brittany’s post saying, “Patty Prada!!!” It appears that Kelce liked Patrick’s look at the concert, where he was dressed in uber-chic attire. However, it remains uncertain whether Patrick actually sported Prada that day.

Speaking of Kelce, he also visited London last month for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Fans were in for a surprise when the star tight end made an entrance on stage with Taylor Swift, dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, and even carried her during the performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

That being said, Patrick and Brittany attended the country music concert in London alongside Summit Hogue, a real estate professional, and his wife, Miranda. Both Patrick and Summit share connections to Texas Tech University as former football teammates for the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Patrick was also captured in the stands at the British Grand Prix. The Super Bowl LVIII winner’s attendance certainly makes sense since he is part owner of the Formula 1 team Alpine.

To cater to the British Grand Prix, the Mahomes family had to make some tricky decisions too by skipping their now-close friend, Taylor Swift’s concert in Amsterdam. However, the two had quite a few activities planned, as Patrick and Brittany were recently seen stylishly enjoying themselves at Wimbledon.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Made Quite the Fashion Statement at Wimbledon

Patrick and Brittany were seen at Wimbledon on July 5, coinciding with the Fourth of July weekend. They were captured entering the venue dressed in attire that was in sync with the American holiday.

Brittany chose a color scheme of red, white, and blue, perfectly flaunting Wimbledon’s style in a Gucci ensemble valued at over $6,000. The highlight was a Gucci Polo Top with Striped Trim ($1,980), adorned with buttons and the brand’s logo. She matched it with a Gucci Pleated Skirt with Striped Trim ($1,500), again featuring the brand name on the hem. To complement her look, Brittany carried a heart-shaped Gucci bag estimated at around $2,250.

In contrast, Patrick went for a laid-back appearance compared to Brittany’s high-end attire. He sported a breasted pinstripe suit paired with a white t-shirt underneath for a casual touch. To complete his ensemble, Patrick opted for sneakers.

The power couple seems to be making the most of the NFL off-season before the football frenzy kicks off in September, marking the start of the Chiefs‘ pursuit of a three-peat.