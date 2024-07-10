“He Is Ginormous”: Colts Teammate in Awe of Anthony Richardson’s Towering and Electric Presence

Oct 15, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) smiles and takes photos with fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson’s rookie season with the Colts was cut short by a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Titans. Irrespective of the AC joint sprain and subsequent surgery that followed, the QB has shown immense growth in his recovery and is currently impressing his peers as his sophomore season approaches.

Advertisement

Speaking of which, NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge and analysts Herm Edwards, Jeff Darlington, and Tim Hasselbeck discussed Richardson’s second season and what fans can expect. Laura’s insights particularly revolved around Colts Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson’s opinions, who recently showered praise on Richardson during his appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

Nelson complimented Richardson’s size and skillset, along with the QB’s arm strength and accuracy. He further mentioned that Richardson’s talent to throw accurate passes makes him a strong playmaker for the Colts.

“He was electric when he was in there, and he’s an absolute freak. He’s weighing in after practice at like 250 lbs—he’s ginormous. He can launch the ball, and he can be accurate with it too. The plays that he can make, like some of the ones that you’ve seen the flashes of, it’s like, oh my goodness, this guy’s special.”

With Nelson’s assessment setting the scene, the NFL Live panel shifted their focus to what might lie ahead for Richardson and the Colts in the upcoming season.

Colts’ Potential Strategy to Make Richardson a Playoff Material

The Indianapolis Colts are taking a cautious approach with Richardson heading into the 2024 season. The team has been very mindful of Richardson’s recovery following his shoulder surgery. Despite Richardson’s eagerness to get back in action, the club has been limiting his participation to ensure he fully recuperates without rushing his return.

Richardson began his rehabilitation process on October 24 of the previous season, giving him a head start in his recovery and physical conditioning. However, the expectation is that Richardson will still be fully involved during the offseason and training camp. He has been actively participating in drills during OTAs and is enthusiastic about taking on challenges.

However, while Richardson is eager to push himself, the team has stressed the importance of pacing his comeback to prevent any setbacks. His well-being is a priority as his health is crucial for the team’s success this season. Therefore, it is essential for Richardson to show progress. Given his playing time at Florida and his brief experience in his debut season, the Colts might still see him somewhat as a rookie player.

That said, the Colts might give Richardson playing opportunities during preseason games, including having the starting offensive line play reps to protect and assist him.

Similarly, the coaching team would likely ensure that Richardson receives practice time without pushing him too hard, as he needs to find a balance between gaining experience and being cautious. If everything goes Richardson’s way, the Colts will be a team to watch out for.