“Is She Trying to Make Travis Kelce Jealous?”: Fans Go Wild Over Kayla Nicole’s Performance With Chris Brown

Kayla Nicole, best known to NFL fans for her on-and-off relationship with Travis Kelce from 2017 to 2022, has never shied away from discussing the toll public scrutiny has taken on her. Especially after her breakup with Kelce and his subsequent high-profile romance with Taylor Swift took center stage in 2023, Nicole has often been the target of relentless online hate.

She has spoken openly about this in multiple forums, most famously, in her stint on Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test.

At the time, Nicole described how overwhelming it felt to be “reduced to a headline” as someone’s ex-girlfriend, even as she tried to establish her own identity and career. Despite the backlash, Nicole has even maintained a good rapport with Taylor Swift and has even gone out of her way to compliment the pop sensation, once calling her “very talented.”

Now, Nicole once again finds herself in the internet’s crosshairs after a viral moment during Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Tour stop in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old influencer was invited onstage at SoFi Stadium, where Brown performed his 2007 hit “Take You Down.” Seated in a red chair, Nicole became part of the act as the R&B star danced around her, eventually leaning in for a no-holds-barred super intimate lap dance.

Chris Brown puts it down on Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, influencer Kayla Nicole, after bringing her out on stage.

Unsurprisingly, their clip from Brown’s tour quickly spread across social media, reigniting conversations that have followed Nicole for years: “Is she trying to make Travis jealous lol?”

Others, meanwhile, labeled the media personality as ‘attention-seeking.’ “This bi**h is doing the most to get her name googled again,” wrote one.

The rest, meanwhile, used the clip as evidence to explain why Kelce is better off without Nicole. “She’s fine as hell, but Travis made the right choice. Not even close,” said a fan. “Travis Kelce dodged a bullet. Upgraded to a billionaire from a th*t,” chimed in another.

This incident and the vulgar comments directed at Nicole underscore how she continues to walk a fine line between enjoying her own spotlight and being unfairly tethered to Travis Kelce’s name.

Just last year, she lamented how easily strangers define her by her past relationships, saying on the Straight to Cam podcast: “People need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture.”

Even recently, she admitted that she still sees cruel remarks on her social media posts, with strangers insisting she has “no career” and “no talent.” Yet time and again, she’s stressed that she refuses to let those voices dictate her worth.

So whether this onstage performance was simply a part of Chris Brown’s act or, as some have speculated, a subtle attempt at sending a message to her ex, one thing is certain: Kayla Nicole is once again in the headlines for the pettiest reasons. And honestly, it’s time to move on!