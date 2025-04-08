“I Feel Bad For That Coach”: Tom Brady’s Former TE Reacts To the Giants QB Room Featuring Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito

After cutting Daniel Jones during the 2024 season and allowing Drew Lock and Tim Boyle to depart in free agency, the New York Giants were left with a QB room that consisted of Tommy DeVito and… nobody. And that was the case for quite some time. Over a week after the start of free agency, with nearly all notable free agents accounted for, the Giants finally made a move, signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Advertisement

It seemed for a heartbeat that the Giants might be happy to go with Winston or a rookie in 2025. But they added to their growing QB room just three days after the Winston deal. On March 25, they signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million deal to presumably be the team’s starter in 2025.

Not only did that fill out their quarterback depth chart a little more comfortably, it also sent the message that they were unlikely to be eyeing Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unless something shocking happens on draft night or a major injury occurs, New York’s QB depth chart in 2025 will be Wilson, then Winston, the DeVito. Maybe not as bad as last year, but still not ideal.

They bring a set of eclectic personalities. Wilson seems like a nice guy, but also comes off quite peculiar, and he’s had some issues with teammates and coaches in the past. Winston is one of the funniest personalities in the league and loves doing his best impression of Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday. DeVito has that Italian flair, and the most loudly dressed agent in the league is Sean Stellato.

Cameron Brate—and likely many others—thinks it’s going to be a tough job for quarterbacks coach (and passing game coordinator) Shea Tierney and assistant QBs coach Chad Hall (brother-in-law of Matthew Stafford, funny enough) to handle.

“I feel bad for that coach … the QB coach. Whoever that is. Just two really, like, alpha leaders. But like, both very unique in how they lead. … Although they share some similarities, they’re kind of opposite ends of the spectrum in their leadership approach. So that is going to be amazing.”

The room is not going to be short on opinions. Winston is a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick, and Wilson is a Super Bowl champion. Wilson will be the unquestioned starter. But Winston will want to get in there during team scrums and make a speech. Funny enough, deciding which will be the one to inspire their teammates is the most likely topic to cause a rift between the two.

Jameis Winston when Russell Wilson tries to give a pregame speech next season pic.twitter.com/2KxlsgnaA3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 26, 2025

The Giants have definitely raised their floor with Wilson at QB. He came in for the Pittsburgh Steelers midway through the season and gave the team a jolt with his patented moonball. Malik Nabers will love that. However, his shtick didn’t last, and he looked statuesque during the Steelers’ five-game losing streak to end the year.

The Giants will be better than last year. But whether it’s Wilson or Winston back there, they’re going to struggle not to finish last in the tough NFC East.