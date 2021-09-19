“Good luck having a long career”: Tom Brady has stern message for young QB’s if they want to play for as long as he has.

Tom Brady has sacrificed a ton to be able to play at a super competitive level even as a 44-year-old. But he doesn’t believe many others will be able to follow in his footsteps.

Tom Brady and the Bucs won a Thursday Night Thriller against the Dallas Cowboys on another Brady game-winning drive. And while nothing much has changed for the 44-year-old, the emergence of rookie QB’s has changed how Brady see’s the future.

Sunday marked the second time since the 1970 merger that three rookie QBs started Week 1. It wasn’t pretty out of the gate for the rookies, with all three starters Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Mac Jones losing their debuts. Fields and Lance also got action in spells and had a touchdown each in the limited time that they had.

He also recently admitted that he wants to play till he is 50 on the latest episode of Tommy and Gronky.

“Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50?”, Gronk read from his cue-card. “Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately. […] I don’t find it so difficult. Plus Florida is kind of a retiree state, so I can just play and glide into retirement,” Brady responded.

“I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

🚨 TOMMY & GRONKY IS BACK 🚨@TomBrady and @RobGronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions… Full episode ➡️ https://t.co/NjmQVZsEFu pic.twitter.com/kw2ME7yKSx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

However, he isn’t too sure many others will be able to play as deep into their careers.

Tom Brady has advice for the young QB’s in the league

It’s pretty rare for quarterbacks to play this long. Brady was recently asked what kind of advice he’d give young NFL quarterbacks looking to play deep into their career.

Brady had a two-word message: “Good luck.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion expanded on his thoughts.

“It’s tough, but it’s up to them,” he added. “Yeah, if you do the right stuff, you have a shot. But I see a lot of people not do the right stuff. I try to influence the people I can. First of all, you have to love it. If you want to do it for a long period of time, you have to really excel at it and that really comes from loving it. It’s a lot of different motivations over long periods of time. Lots of little things at different moments – some is more motivation, some is more inspiration, but there are a lot of different things that play into it.”

The famed TB-12 method has proven that what Tom Brady has sacrificed over his career has worked.

