“He Is Making Decisions That Are Financially Motivated”: FS1 Personality Discusses the Possibility That Jerry Jones Could Be Selling the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are having a deafening silence in the free agency, with just one addition in the face of Eric Kendricks. The stillness did not bode well for the Cowboys fan base who are frustrated about 26 seasons without playoff wins. Though the owner Jerry Jones’ son Stephen Jones spoke about their plans, they’re not what FS1 Craig Carton believes.

Advertisement

According to Carton, via ‘The Carton Show‘, the inactivity could possibly stem from an underlying plan of selling the franchise. The move could be surprising as Jerry Jones holds the distinction of owning the most valuable team in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys estimated to be worth $9 billion.

“I think there’s going to be a major announcement coming from Jerry Jones in the near future, and I would not be shocked if there are talks to sell the team because as much as he loves owning the Dallas Cowboys, here he is making decisions that are financially motivated in the exact opposite manner that he always has.”

Advertisement

However, reasonable doubts such as whether the sale shall be in full or part have not been answered by Craig. What still gives credibility to Craig Carton’s claims is the trend set by the franchise in the latest free agency. Being marked for their expenditures, the team has shown no interest in shopping new talents from the free agency market.

Dallas Cowboys’ Next Steps are as Unclear as the Night

The claims as viewed by the fans are shocking and seem to be mere presumptions at this point. Despite this fact, there is more data to support the unconfirmed sale claims made by the Fox Sports 1 analyst. Fans who are now agitated at the Dallas Cowboys’ unwariness, were left shocked after the team retained HC Mike McCarthy after losing the playoff game.

Supporting the argument is the minimal movement shown by the Dallas Cowboys front office. Despite claims from the ownership of going “all-in” next season, some key players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons await contract updates. The only hope for the team to add depth to their roster is the impending 2024 NFL Draft next month.

Advertisement

Then again, the Dallas Cowboys possess one of the fiercest fanbases in the NFL and wouldn’t flinch before raising questions about Craig’s credibility. But, if his claims stand true, the Cowboys who are already the most valuable team have the potential to touch a record-breaking price ceiling, making it more valuable than ever before.