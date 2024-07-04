Aaron Rodgers Minicamp Snub: Craig Carton Explains How the Jets Shot Themselves in the Foot

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues to dominate discussions after the quarterback’s controversial absence from the Jets’ mandatory minicamp. Craig Carton, host of “The Carton Show,” recently weighed in, placing blame on both Rodgers and the Jets organization for the ongoing controversy.

Advertisement

Carton didn’t mince words when discussing the situation with his co-hosts. He pointed out that the Jets, who already struggle with fans and media goodwill, missed a crucial chance to get ahead of the story. According to Carton, the team could have easily diffused the situation by being upfront about Rodgers’ pre-planned commitment in Egypt before the minicamp began.

Instead, the Jets remained mum throughout the minicamp, leaving the media speculating about Rodgers’ whereabouts. Coach Robert Saleh initially labeled the absence as “unexcused,” stating Rodgers would face fines. Days later, the team backtracked, admitting they had known about the Egypt trip all along.

“You set yourself up for the ridicule that they face. But big picture….at the end of the day, when you’re a 20-year veteran with four MVPs and you have been to every other practice and been involved in every other aspect of the offseason workout. They are not going to win a game or lose a game because Aaron Rodgers attended or not attended a couple of practices in a t-shirt.” Carton added.

In Carton’s view, the Jets shot themselves in the foot by failing to coordinate their messaging on Rodgers’ absence. A simple pre-minicamp meeting to decide how to address the situation could have prevented weeks of unnecessary questions and speculation.

Former NFL WR Plaxico Burress Believes Aaron Rodgers’ Conduct Could Strain Team Dynamics

Former Giants wide receiver, Plaxico Burress, also added his voice to the Aaron Rodgers controversy, offering a viewpoint that focuses on team dynamics and optics. He suggests that Rodgers’ absence from the Jets’ minicamp could be sending the wrong message to his teammates, especially for those who have worked hard to recover from injuries.

Burress further highlighted a key point that if the Jets knew about Rodgers’ commitment in advance, they had the flexibility to adjust the minicamp dates. As a matter of fact, head coach Robert Saleh had the authority to schedule these sessions with Rodgers being the centerpiece of their season plan.

“That’s not the point. The point is that it is not a good look for his teammates coming off of injury going (into minicamp). It’s a one year or bust for the Jets. They need everything they can get. They need all hands on deck. Aaron Rodgers needs to be there. It’s a bad look for the team.”

It’s safe to say that Burress’ comments touch on a valid concern. Rodgers has been vocal about his and the Jets’ Super Bowl aspirations. However, this incident seems at odds with that championship mindset. It’s left analysts and fans alike wondering when Rodgers will address the issue himself.