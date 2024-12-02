Geno Smith’s Seahawks Break Aaron Rodgers’ 75-Game Home Unbeaten Streak During Week 13 Game at MetLife Stadium

Nov 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is enduring one of the worst years of his career, to say the least. The four-time MVP looks like a shell of his former self. On Sunday, in a loss to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, it became more evident than ever that Rodgers might need to consider hanging it up, especially after an insane 75-game streak he held was broken.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers was 75-0 in his #NFL career when his team lead by 14+ points at home. Now he’s 75-1. pic.twitter.com/aUb5vN284v — WTF Stats (@WTFstats) December 1, 2024

As pictured above, Rodgers was 75-0 in his career when his team led by 14+ points at home. It’s an impressive stat for the quarterback because it shows he doesn’t typically cough up leads. Usually, when Rodgers and his team go up by 14 early, it’s a sign that he’s going to have a huge day. But against the Seahawks, that was clearly not the case.

What makes matters even worse is that the Jets offense looked anemic during the Seahawks’ comeback. Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-7 before the Jets returner, Kene Nwangwu, returned a kickoff for a touchdown to go back up 21-7. The Jets even forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to get the ball back with great field position. But then disaster struck.

After connecting with Davante Adams to get inside the red zone, Rodgers looked for Garrett Wilson, but defensive tackle Leonard Williams dropped into coverage and picked him off. He then returned the ball 92 yards for a touchdown to make it a 21-13 contest. It was an interception that looked eerily similar to the one Rodgers threw in London against the Vikings.

A few field goals chipped away at the score to make it 21-19 before a late Zach Charbonnet touchdown sealed the game for the Seahawks. The contest ended 26-21, leaving Jets fans everywhere clawing their eyes out by the final whistle — avid Jets fan Craig Carton included.

“Aaron Rodgers is done,” said the co-host of Breakfast Ball on FS1. “He cannot play NFL football anymore… It’s because he’s missing the easy throws.”

Carton also expressed his disdain for the Jets offense and how uncreative it is. He pointed out that the team only has two pass plays for third and long: a mini-go route down the right sideline, or a running back screen. If Carton can notice this from his couch, imagine how easily NFL teams can see it on film.

“You can’t find another pass play that this team runs,” Carton went on. “He (Rodgers) should’ve been benched a month ago.”

Carton even believes that if the QB had been benched a month ago, the Jets would still be in a Wild Card spot. A frustrating game that has put a cherry on top of a frustrating season for the Jets. They turn their attention to Miami next week, where they will have to salvage whatever is left in this season.