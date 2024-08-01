Justin Fields is a Great Football Player, Not a Great Quarterback: Craig Carton

Mike Tomlin’s recent comments on the Steelers’ quarterback situation have sparked a lively debate in the NFL community. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both putting in strong performances during training camp, Tomlin’s acknowledgment of Fields’ progress has caught the attention of many. Including Craig Carton of “The Carton Show.”

Advertisement

While Tomlin has placed Wilson in pole position, he hasn’t overlooked Fields’ efforts to make the most of his additional snaps. These comments led Carton to share his thoughts on how the Steelers should handle Fields’ position within the team.

Carton predicts that if the Steelers stumble out of the gate with Wilson at the helm, fans will ask for Fields to take over. However, he believes Fields, while undoubtedly talented, isn’t quite ready to be a great NFL quarterback.

“Justin Fields is (A) a great athlete and (B) a great football player. He’s not a great quarterback yet, maybe one day he’ll be. Maybe part of that, even Chicago should take the blame for not putting legitimate guys around him, making it very tough for him to have success. But, I want that dude on the field, he’s a slot receiver, he’s a running back.”

Interestingly, Carton proposes an unconventional approach for the Steelers. “I want that dude on the field,” he said, sending a piece of advice toward Mike Tomlin to, “Put the ball in that guy’s hands, just don’t let him throw it.”

Carton went as far as to say if he were in Tomlin’s shoes, he would make at least ten plays using Fields in non-quarterback positions to gain an edge over opponents. Also because, in his view, Russell Wilson being in the starting quarterback role is crucial for the Steelers’ success.

Craig Carton Makes Case For Russell Wilson Over Justin Fields As Steelers Starting QB

Craig Carton’s analysis of the Steelers’ quarterback situation goes beyond a simple starter-backup dynamic. He sees real value in Justin Fields’ athleticism and football IQ, as the NFL fans also saw from Fields’ performances with the Chicago Bears. There, Fields proved he could be a headache for defenses when given space.

Which is why Craig Carton does not wish to see Justin Fields as a mere backup QB and even suggested the same earlier that Steelers should find creative ways to utilize Fields’ unique skill set within their offensive scheme.

However, Carton was also quick to note how important Russell Wilson’s experience is. “For me, if this thing needs to work, Russell Wilson has got to be the starting quarterback,” Carton stated.

But this doesn’t mean Fields should be relegated to clipboard duty. Carton clearly saw a role where Fields contributed to the offense through specific plays, perhaps in run/pass schemes. This approach would definitely force opposing teams to prepare more extensively when facing the Steelers.

Will they stick with the experienced Wilson, or might we see Fields in an unexpected role? Only time will tell.