“Almost P*rnography”: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Attracts Hundreds of Complaints For Being Way Too Indecent

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Recording artist Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Pop icon Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance created quite a stir in the NFL world. Without a doubt, her moves added the much needed flavor during the biggest night in the American Sporting calendar.

However, Rihanna’s “performing mid-air” heroics also attracted backlash from a lot of people. While several fans lauded her courageous effort, many called it a bit too much for TV audiences.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance called a p*rn show

As it turn out, a lot of people even ended up filing complaints against Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance, calling it way too indecent. As per TMZ, the FCC got over a 100 complaints from Super Bowl viewers who termed the show inappropriate for the kids to watch in the middle of the game.

The report also added that the Federal Communications Commission received complaints in which people even compared the halftime show to p*rnography. For a performance for which the ‘Work’ singer wasn’t paid a single penny, will Rihanna end up facing too much heat? It seems a bit unlikely as fan reaction overall was generally very positive.

Besides, this isn’t the first time when the FCC has received complaints regarding the Halftime Show being a bit too much for home audiences. When Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson performed during the 2004 Super Bowl, over half a million complaints were received by the FCC because of the wardrobe malfunction incident. In fact, it almost ended Janet’s career.

Tom Brady was slammed for his insensitive take on Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction

While the wardrobe malfunction incident caused a lot of pain to Janet, Tom Brady recently claimed on his Sirius XM podcast that the whole fiasco actually ended up helping the NFL.

Using the age old “all publicity is good publicity” jargon, Brady talked about the incident in terms of the attention the halftime show and the league as a whole was able to generate. “It was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows. I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it,” the former QB had claimed.

As one can expect, the 7x Super Bowl champion was completely slammed by the fans for being insensitive about such a delicate issue.

